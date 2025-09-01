Steve Bruce outlines what Blackpool are looking to do before the transfer deadline

Blackpool have until 7pm this evening to complete any additional transfer business.

Blackpool remain hopeful of recruiting additional bodies while the transfer market remains open.

The summer window comes to a close at 7pm this evening, with plenty of business still expected across the various divisions in the next few hours.

While the Seasiders have been busy, bringing in 11 players in total so far, they still feel they have some work to do.

“I believe we’ve got one or two things floating around,” head coach Steve Bruce said on Saturday.

“Since Thursday I just wanted to concentrate on the game, but I spoke to David and see what we’ve got.

“We could do with one or two. We’ve seen the value of the squad, we’re getting people back and up to speed, but it’s always my job to knock on the door. We’re looking at all areas.

“There’s going to be chaos, that's for sure. It baffles me every year like everyone else. It all stems from the top teams who make a decision on their younger players - we’re all waiting on the same dish to see what’s served up.”

Recent link

Armando Dobra (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) | Getty Images

One of the most-recent players to be linked with Blackpool is Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra.

The 24-year-old has been at the SMH Group Stadium since 2022, having made the permanent move from Ipswich Town.

Throughout his time with the Derbyshire club so far, he’s found the back of the net 36 times and provided 15 assists in 136 outings - and was part of the squad that won the National League in 2024.

On Monday, Football Insider claimed the Seasiders were among eight clubs keeping an eye on the attacker, with Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Reading being among the other interested parties in League One.

Reacting to the links with Dobra, the Seasiders head coach said: “He’s a very decent player, but I’m not going to talk about anyone else’s players, that would be rather rude of me, but he’s a player we like.

“We’re always trying to strengthen the squad if we possibly can. In terms of numbers, we are still a little bit short. There’s still a couple of days to go, and I would think we could do one or two pieces of business.”

