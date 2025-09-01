Dom Ballard has returned to League One after spending time on loan with Blackpool last season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool striker Dom Ballard has returned to League One - after departing Southampton on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with the Seasiders, but couldn’t maintain a regular spot in Steve Bruce’s starting XI, despite initially impressing in his first few weeks with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballard was recalled by the Saints in January, and was sent back out to Cambridge United - where he suffered relegation from the third tier.

The forward’s only goal for Blackpool came against the U’s last August, while the first of his two goals for the Cambridgeshire outfit was at Bloomfield Road.

On the back of a disappointing 12 months, the England youth international, who has also spent time on loan with Reading in the past, has departed St Mary’s permanently, with Leyton Orient recruiting him on a three-year deal, with a 12 month option, for an undisclosed fee.

O’s boss, and former Seasiders midfielder, Richie Wellens states Ballard is a player he’s been keen to sign for a number of years, and believes the youngster will be a success at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To bring in Dom on a permanent deal is something we are really excited about,” he told Orient’s in-house media.

“We’ve had eyes on him for a couple of seasons now, and there were a lot of clubs who wanted him, so we’re over the moon that he’s chosen Leyton Orient as his next home.

"Dom will offer us something totally different to what we have now in the forward areas. I’ve had long conversations with him about how I think he will fit into our team, and he will add that extra element to our front line. He comes here with glowing references, and we can’t wait to see what he can do for us."

Bruce’s verdict on Ballard

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Following Ballard’s return to Southampton in January, Bruce gave his verdict on the striker, and admitted an injury away to Huddersfield Town last September changed the direction of his loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I walked through the door, Dom Ballard was fresh and bright,” he said.

“I don’t know if his shoulder injury has blighted him a little bit, but since that day at Huddersfield, we unfortunately haven’t seen the best of him.

“Whether the actual shoulder dislocated and came out, our physios are convinced and they put it back. For four or five weeks, he wasn’t the same in terms of his physical output.

“I wish him the best, he’s a great kid, and a great lad to have around the dressing room. He had a great start, but unfortunately in the last couple of months, we haven’t seen the best of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young players need time to adapt. They come here for that valuable experience. I picked him in my first two or three games, but whatever happened that day against Huddersfield, we haven’t seen the best of him since.

“I hope he gets over that, and gets physically and mentally right because the kid is a very good footballer. If he can stay fit and healthy then he’s got an outstanding chance.”

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.