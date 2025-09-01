Blackpool have until 7pm this evening to complete any additional transfer business.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool still find themselves short in a couple of areas ahead of today’s transfer deadline.

The summer window comes to a close at 7pm this evening, with plenty of business still expected across the various divisions in the next few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Seasiders have been busy, bringing in 11 players in total so far, they still have some work to do.

Defensive work

Fraser Horsfall (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

The first area to improve remains the defence, with Steve Bruce’s side struggling at the back throughout the opening month of the campaign.

Olly Casey remains Blackpool’s standout figure after impressing last season as well, but still hasn’t always been at his best in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Fraser Horsfall has missed a number of games due to an ankle issue, while Michael Ihiekwe hasn’t been at his best at the start of his career on the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of form or injuries, the Seasiders are still one centre back short.

With Horsfall and Ihiekwe being on the more experienced side, someone closer to Casey’s profile should be on the agenda.

Last summer the club added younger figures like Odel Offiah and Elkan Baggott on loan, and that should be the route they look down again.

Same in attack

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

While only having three centre backs to fill the two starting spots isn’t enough depth at the back, the same goes up front as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Taylor, Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis are the only natural strikers available to Steve Bruce, with Tom Bloxham also there as back-up.

As seen in the last three, it is likely that there could be periods where two out of the three forwards are unavailable.

Regardless of the Seasiders’ lack of spark at times in the opening month, once again they just need to cover themselves adequately.

This could easily be another loan, with a big fee already being spent on Taylor in the past month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.