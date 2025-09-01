What Blackpool's summer signings have cited as reasons behind Bloomfield Road moves

Blackpool have until 7pm this evening to complete any additional transfer business.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy summer transfer window for Blackpool - with 11 new players arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road so far ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline.

Since arriving, most of the new signings have already given a detailed explanation behind their moves to the Fylde Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some have got off to false starts in Tangerine, others have been able to produce snippets of what they are capable of.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Seasiders, but many at the club will hopeful that past words will come to fruition.

Here’s what Blackpool’s new signings have said throughout the window:

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

“I spoke to the manager and he told me what he wanted from me and why he wanted to bring me into the club, which was really good. With the size of this Club they shouldn’t be in this league, so the main goal is promotion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe

“You’d be silly not to listen to other clubs and their pitches, but as soon as I met Steve Bruce it was a big thing for me to work with someone like that. He told me about the club, its ambitions, and what the plans are. Straightaway - that was top of my list. He was a big difference maker.

“I’ve had in the past where managers are calling you all of the time and applying pressure; obviously you’ve got to do that to a certain degree, but he had a really nice balance of giving me time and letting me make my own decision.

“I was in contact with Downesy (David Downes) first, he was a big part of it. He’s a brilliant guy. He brought me in at Wednesday, so I had plenty of conversations with him before I signed here. Knowing him from before, I had that trust in him.

“I still want to be ambitious and play in the league above, so hopefully we can make that happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Honeyman

George Honeyman

“I’m here to get us promoted, I want to be playing in the Championship with Blackpool. I didn’t really need convincing about the project when Steve Bruce is ringing me everyday to tell me how much he wants me and what we can do as a club. It didn’t take too much convincing on that side of things.

“I know we’re going to be competitive, and the faith they’ve shown in me is fantastic - I’m looking forward to repaying it.”

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis

“This was the best opportunity to play, and every footballer wants to play as much as possible. As a striker, the more you play, the more chances there are to get a goal. Everything aligned.

“We all worked well as a unit last year, and the more we get used to the gaffer and the system, it’ll only benefit us. I was only here on loan for three or four months, but it feels like I was here for ages. It felt weird when I left because it was like I was a signing anyway. I can only say that’s a good thing for how everyone is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli

“I spoke to the gaffer (Steve Bruce) as soon as the season finished with my last game in the play-offs.

“I was also in touch with David (Downes) and Steve Banks - the goalkeeper coach. As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, the decision was quite easy. He told me about the ambitions of the club. Everyone knows about his career as a player and a manager - and every footballer wants to play under someone like that.

“I always wanted to come back to England to be fair - the football here is great. The lifestyle can be difficult but for my career it’s the best place to be.”

Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown

“The club itself is massive, and one that has been in the Premier League in the past. Not so long ago it was in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately I want to make that next step, and I believe this is a club on the up. The gaffer knows how to get promoted, he’s been promoted so many times - to come and play for him is an honour, and I want to do my best for him.

“Everyone dreams of playing at Wembley as a kid, and now I want to go there and win. Coming here with that experience behind me, I believe I can bring that to the dressing room. There’s other lads who have that experience as well.”

Danny Imray

Danny Imray

“Before joining I spoke to a few players who had been here. I spoke to Nya Kirby, I’m good friends with him, - and he said it’s a really good club to be at. I can remember when they were in the Premier League.

“Obviously the gaffer is a name in the game, so it was really appetising for me to come and play my football here this season. I spoke to him on Zoom, and after that I really wanted to come and play under him. I can hopefully learn a lot this season and push on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s so much for me to learn from him, he’s been at the top of the game for so many years. There’s a lot of knowledge for him to pass over.”

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

“I’m really excited to get started as this season is going to be a brilliant challenge for me and I believe this club is going to do good things this year. Collectively as a team it looks like a great squad to be a part of.”

Emil Hansson

Emil Hansson

“I spoke to the gaffer and he convinced me with his plans for the season.

“The club want to fight up there, and with him as a manager, with all of his experience, I knew that I could make steps under him to develop as a player so that was a factor. I already knew who he was, and that he had a great name as both a player and a coach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm Ebiowei

Malcolm Ebiowei

"I’m really grateful to be able to work under someone like Steve Bruce, and can’t wait to get going. The conversations we had were nothing but positive and I’m really looking forward to the future here and playing in front of the supporters.”

Dale Taylor

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

“When people speak good about the club, it just stands out. Steve Bruce is a great manager and everything he’s done in his career is unbelievable, so it gave me that hunger to work under him. I can’t wait to get going and to improve.

“I’m here to do the best I can for the club, myself, my teammates, and the fans. I’ve been around League One for a couple of years now on loan, and I’ve really enjoyed it. Every loan got better and improved.

“The goal here is to aim to get to the Championship and get promoted. That’s every player’s aim, the manager and the staff - hopefully we can do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.