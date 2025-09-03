'Now is the time to deliver' - 12 months of Steve Bruce at Blackpool

Today marks 12 months since Steve Bruce was appointed as Blackpool head coach.

It’s been hit and miss for Steve Bruce at times throughout his first year in charge of Blackpool.

The 64-year-old was appointed exactly 12 months ago today, and it’s safe to say - it came as a surprise.

After nearly two years out of the game following his sacking from West Brom, Bruce didn’t seem to be on anyone’s radar for the vacant job at Bloomfield Road.

It’d been a chaotic start to the campaign for the Seasiders, with Neil Critchley’s departure coming after just two league games.

Richard Keogh had been in interim charge for a number of weeks, and the transfer deadline had passed without a new permanent manager at the helm.

Keeping with the theme of chaos, the appointment of Bruce came at an unusual time, with the announcement coming 10 minutes after the full time whistle of an EFL Trophy game - and that probably set the theme of what has been a rollercoaster at times.

The first month of Bruce

Steve Bruce

Bruce’s first month in charge couldn’t have gone any better, with Blackpool recording four consecutive victories at the start of his reign.

Wins away to both Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town stood out in particular, considering the Seasiders’ struggles on the road the season before.

A 4-4-2 formation seemed to get the best out of a number of players, including Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton in the wide areas, and demonstrated just how good the team could be.

Unfortunately, conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Lincoln City marked the start of a slump in form.

Some things are bigger than football

Just after the October international break, Bruce took some time away from Blackpool following the death of his baby grandson Madison.

It was something that put into perspective that there are so many things that are more important than football.

In the absence of the head coach, the Seasiders struggled on the pitch. They clearly missed his guidance, but probably would’ve also felt themselves impacted by what had happened on a personal level.

Injury crisis

Steve Bruce (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

Bruce returned to the dugout at the beginning of November for an FA Cup tie away to Gillingham, with his side claiming a 2-0 victory over the fourth tier outfit.

The problems for Blackpool were in the league, as the club found itself on an eight-match winless run.

Even when three consecutive victories did come their way, they had to do it tough for a period, after having up to 10 players missing through either injury or suspension at one stage.

While Bruce had changed the system to great effect during his first month, his options were limited due to the past recruitment strategy.

Despite various attempts to fix things, this has been a recurring problem for the Seasiders boss throughout his first 12 months.

Home woes

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans

Problems on the Fylde Coast have proved to be a major stumbling block - and that was one of the main reasons they fell well short in their search of the play-offs last season.

Their have been signs of resilience, but that winning edge at Bloomfield Road has been missing, which is strange when you consider what fortress it has been in the past.

Blackpool’s home fans have seen just eight league wins across 12 months - and that simply hasn’t been good enough.

A 3-2 defeat to Stevenage on the opening day of the current campaign seemed to be more of the same, but that bit of grit has been there in recent meetings with Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.

The current campaign

Blackpool have struggled so far this season | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

A 3-2 victory over the Terriers is the only true bit of joy the Seasiders faithful have been able to enjoy in the past month.

It’s been a dreadful start to the new season, with goals being cheaply leaked at the back and a shortage of spark up front.

In all honesty, some of the performances have been unacceptable, and Blackpool don’t appear to be playing as a team at the moment.

Once again, Bruce has experienced personnel issues, and he had admitted he’s been unable to name his strongest team, with a couple of different formations being used due to certain players being absent.

A big transfer window

Josh Bowler is back at Bloomfield Road | Blackpool FC

Four defeats from six games would be disappointing under any circumstance, but it stings a little more considering it felt like the Seasiders had enjoyed quite a strong transfer window.

Before the season-opener against Stevenage, they were short on wingers, which prompted a shift to a wing-back system, but on paper it was still a strong team that started.

On that occasion, it didn’t help that all three goals came from individual errors, and that probably set the tone for some of the disasters that followed.

In more recent times, a mitigation to the attacking problems could be down to the fact Dale Taylor has been forced to play as a lone striker when he’s not been fully match fit, but once again, on paper there’s still been enough there.

This is Bruce’s team now, so he’s got to start getting a tune out of them. Even after the January window, he wasn’t really able to play the winger-focused system he’s keen to utilise, but with the Deadline Day arrivals of Scott Banks and Josh Bowler, there’s more than enough options available now.

Following the international break, it will be the time for the experienced coach to deliver.

A lot of the exciting players who have joined Blackpool this summer have made the move because of the head coach, so they’ve now got to back up their words as well and perform for him.

Bruce has been backed, and for that reason the stakes are raised higher, but equally he should be given time to let his project take shape, and hopefully more signs of promise will appear.

