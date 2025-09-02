Josh Bowler has returned to Blackpool for a third time.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce states he’s looking forward to seeing Josh Bowler getting Blackpool fans off their seats once again.

The Seasiders favourite has returned to the Fylde Coast for the third time, making the move on this occasion as a free agent following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce admits as soon as he discovered Bowler was available, he was determined to bring him back to Bloomfield Road.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh back to Blackpool,” he told the club’s in-house media.

“I’m aware of the success he had here previously and once we knew there was a chance we could bring him back, we worked hard to make it happen.

“He gets players off his seat with his ability and we can’t wait to see him back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler’s career so far

Josh Bowler (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Bowler spent time with both QPR and Everton at the start of his senior career, before joining Blackpool for the first time in 2021.

During his first season in Tangerine, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances, which earned his transfer to Forest.

His time at the City Ground proved to be an unsuccessful one, with the attacker not making a single appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Upon his initial arrival, he was loaned out to Olympiacos, but after struggling for minutes he returned to the Fylde Coast for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, during which time he scored four goals and provided two assists as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remained in the second tier of English football throughout the following season, featuring 38 times for Cardiff City, before spending the past 12 months with both Preston North End and Luton Town.

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.