Scott Banks has become Blackpool 12th signing of the summer after making the move Bloomfield Road on loan from St. Pauli.

Steve Bruce states he is excited by the competition Scott Banks will bring to the Blackpool attack following his move to Bloomfield Road.

The 23-year-old has linked up with the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit St. Pauli.

Banks, who can play on the wing, becomes the Fylde Coast outfit’s 12th signing of the summer, and will compete with the likes of Tom Bloxham, CJ Hamilton, Emil Hansson and Malcolm Ebiowei in the wide areas.

“We are delighted to have added Scott to our ranks, providing further competition within the squad,” Bruce told the club’s in-house media.

“He is someone who has undoubted quality and learned a great deal out in Germany. We believe he will add real ability and versatility to our wide options and we look forward to seeing him in action."

Banks’ career so far

As a youngster, Blackpool’s newest addition progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

Banks’ time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, but he did pick up further experience while out on loan.

Following stints with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic north of the border, he linked up with Bradford City for the 2022/23 campaign.

During his year with the Bantams, the attacker scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The following year, he joined St. Pauli on loan, but suffered a serious injury after just three appearances.

Banks returned to action as the Hamburg outfit won the 2. Bundesliga title, before making the move permanent, featuring in the German top tier 12 times last year.

