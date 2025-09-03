A couple of former Blackpool loanees stayed put during the summer transfer window.

As usual Deadline Day brought plenty of drama up and down the football pyramid - with Blackpool being among the clubs to make late signings.

The Seasiders were able to add 13 new players to their ranks throughout the summer, with Scott Banks and Josh Bowler both signing in the final stages of the window.

There’s been plenty of speculation around a number of players, and some were unable to secure moves before the 7pm deadline.

This included former Blackpool pair Elkan Baggott and Harry Tyrer, with former loanees ultimately staying put.

No Posh move for Baggott

Elkan Baggott

The former of the two had been linked with a move to Peterborough United on Monday, before Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony ruled it out.

Baggott featured 20 times for the Seasiders last season, and proved to be a popular figure when he wasn’t being held back by injury problems.

Last month, the 22-year-old penned a new contract with Ipswich Town to keep him at Portman Road until 2028, but is yet to feature for Kieran McKenna’s side this season.

Tyrer remains with Everton

Harry Tyrer

Elsewhere, no summer move materialised for Harry Tyrer at Everton, despite being linked with a number of clubs, including Hearts, Burton Albion and Stevenage at various points.

Throughout his loan spell with Blackpool last season, the 23-year-old kept 13 clean sheets in 42 appearances - and grew in stature as the campaign progressed following a tough start.

The Seasiders didn’t hide the fact that they wanted to bring Tyrer back to Bloomfield Road, while the Toffees man also voiced the same wish during an interview back in March.

Ultimately any progress with getting a deal done with the Merseyside outfit took too long, and other options were added to Bruce’s squad.

Discussing the situation in July, the Blackpool boss said: “We had to be patient, and with two weeks to go, it all depended on Everton really.

“I have to say, David Moyes has been terrific with me. They’ve just brought a goalkeeper in, but when the opportunity came (to sign Peacock-Farrell), we couldn’t take the gamble that we might not get Harry.

“We would’ve liked Harry back, and if we had waited a bit longer, maybe it might’ve happened, but I wasn’t prepared to take that gamble.”

