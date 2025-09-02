Blackpool added 13 new players to their ranks throughout the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer window came to an end on Monday evening - with Blackpool rounding off their business with the signing of the two wingers.

To take the number of arrivals up to 13, the Seasiders added Scott Banks on loan from St. Pauli, before announcing the return of Josh Bowler - after the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

Throughout the last few months, some strong names have arrived, but things have yet to actually click on the pitch.

There will be pressure for the form to turn around quickly after the international break, and there should be more than enough for that to happen, even if some areas remain short.

Here’s a look at each department:

Goalkeepers

Options: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Franco Ravizzoli, Harvey Bardsley.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Blackpool are pretty well-stocked in terms of goalkeepers. Steve Bruce stated he wanted a battle for the number one spot, and so far Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been given an opportunity to stake his claim, with Franco Ravizzoli still waiting for his chance.

Despite the Birmingham City loanee struggling at times in his first month at Bloomfield Road, it’s unrealistic that the Seasiders will look for another option between the sticks this season, as numbers-wise they are fine.

Only a serious injury to either Peacock-Farrell or Ravizzoli or a departure would prompt the club going into the market in January for another keeper, with youngster Harvey Bardsley available as a third-choice option.

Whether you agree with the personnel in this department, it is adequately stocked up.

Full backs

Options: Danny Imray, Andy Lyons, Hayden Coulson, James Husband, Zac Ashworth.

Danny Imray

On the whole, there’s plenty of good competition at fullback as well.

Danny Imray and Andy Lyons should hopefully have a good battle on the right, especially if the latter can continue to build up his match fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Jordan Brown has proved he can occasionally fill in if there’s a desperate need.

The left side on paper is also well stocked, but it should be taken into account that James Husband is out until Christmas.

Hayden Coulson has been the main starter on that side in the first month of the season, while Zac Ashworth is also available.

Numbers-wise, the fullback situation is fine, even if there’s an argument to be had on whether improvements were needed at left back.

Centre backs

Options: Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe.

Olly Casey

The centre of defence is somewhere that arguably did need another body, and it’s surprising that the club didn’t address it.

Out of the natural options, only Olly Casey and Michael Ihiekwe have been fit in the past few weeks, so even with form being ropey, there’s been no realistic way to switch it up.

Even with Fraser Horsfall returning to fitness, it’s likely at some point there will be injuries again in that area, so it just seems risky not to add another - regardless of the recent woes at the back.

Obviously when fit again, James Husband can fill in there, but that’s a long way off yet, and Zac Ashworth could maybe do a job as well, but isn’t a natural in that role.

Wingers

Options: Malcolm Ebiowei, Josh Bowler, Scott Banks, Tom Bloxham, CJ Hamilton, Emil Hansson.

Josh Bowler is back at Bloomfield Road | Blackpool FC

Now this is an interesting one. After starting the season with no wingers available to start the opening game against Stevenage, Blackpool have now completely shifted in the other direction.

Bruce has always made it clear he wanted to put an emphasis on wide players, and due to injuries and various other things along the way in his first 12 months in charge, he’s been unable to really do that.

With the current set of options, there’s no excuses in that regard now, as he should always have someone ready to take on the wide roles.

The likes of Malcolm Ebiowei and Emil Hansson clearly need to build up their game time based on the last few weeks, while no doubt Bowler will need time to get up to speed as well after leaving Nottingham Forest.

Does the addition of two wingers on Deadline Day feel over the top? - A little when other areas were in need.

Central midfield

Options: Jordan Brown, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, George Honeyman.

George Honeyman | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

One perk of stockpiling wingers is the fact that it will allow George Honeyman to occupy a central role without having to fill in elsewhere.

As the standout player of the season so far for the Seasiders, it’s important that the ex-Millwall man is allowed to play his strongest position.

Elsewhere, it feels as if there are enough options to provide adequate back-up if it’s a midfield pair that Bruce goes with.

Strikers

Options: Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

A little bit like the centre of defence, the strike force felt like a natural area for Blackpool to add late improvements.

Having Dale Taylor feature up front by himself hasn’t been ideal at times in the last few weeks, and it’s not unrealistic to suggest that there could be times throughout the campaign where two of the three senior strikers could be unavailable.

In terms of what the three options actually bring, there’s no problems at all there.

Taylor has bags of potential and should come good, Niall Ennis is a guaranteed source of goals, and Ashley Fletcher demonstrated his value to the team in the second half of last season.

If the Seasiders do find themselves short, then Bloxham can also do a job up front, but has looked better as a wide player at the start of the current campaign.

