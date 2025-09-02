Fraser Horsfall has endured a frustrating start to his Blackpool career.

Steve Bruce is hopeful Fraser Horsfall will be in contention to return to Blackpool’s starting XI following the international break.

Since his summer arrival from Stockport County on a free transfer, the centre back has endured a frustrating start to life at Bloomfield Road.

On the back of the tough debut against Stevenage on the opening day of the season, the 28-year-old was forced to sit on the sidelines due to an ankle injury - which required a protective boot for a period.

The ex-Hatters man was able to return to the bench for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, and Bruce is hopeful he’ll be back up to speed for Blackpool’s trip to Northampton on September 13.

“We think by the time that comes around, he’ll be available and ready - well we hope so anyway,” the Seasiders head coach said.

“He’s had a pretty dismal start in terms of injury. There’s nothing worse than picking up an injury, and I don’t think he told a lot of people, I think he tried to carry on with it, but it got to the situation where he was in a boot for a couple of weeks.

“We’ll see how he is. We’ll put a lot of work into him to get him ready for Northampton.”

Friendly arranged for Horsfall and others

Fraser Horsfall (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

A friendly match will take place this week in order to give Horsfall and others and opportunity to pick up some match fitness.

“We’re going to do a lot of physical work, because a lot of people want it,” Bruce added.

“We’ll put in a game on Friday, and that’ll help a lot of people. There’s a lot of people that need minutes, with Fraser (Horsfall) being one. There’s a few that need that game.

“We’ll physically go to work. We all knew some of the lads we had brought in had missed a big chunk of pre-season, and you can ask any pro, it’s the worst time to miss. You’ve had six weeks off, you don’t really do a pre-season, and you don’t play any games.

“When you’ve not had that, you have to work with the individual to get them up to speed.”

