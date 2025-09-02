The summer transfer window has come to a close - with Blackpool completing 13 signings in total.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opinion: Blackpool finished the transfer window with a double helping on the wing - but that wasn’t necessarily where they should’ve been looking at the start of Deadline Day.

Scott Banks and Josh Bowler became the 12th and 13th new arrivals at Bloomfield Road of the summer - in what has been a rollercoaster few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mood around the club’s business has changed at various points. At one stage everything was shaping up nicely, then due to injuries there was a period of panic because of a shortage in the wide areas, and now there’s uncertainty if enough has been done following a tricky start to the League One season.

Scott Banks | Blackpool FC

Judging the current squad on paper, there should be plenty there for Blackpool to reach the top six. There’s Championship experience in their ranks, alongside players who have competed at the top end of League One in recent years.

Yes - there are a few areas that probably did need an additional boost in the final few days of the window, more so than where they ended up improving, but on face value there’s plenty to like.

Now, the issue is, football of course isn’t played on paper, and some of the signings haven’t settled in the way the Seasiders would’ve wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Ihiekwe has probably been the most disappointing arrival so far with his struggles at the back, but there’s time for him to come good, especially when rotating with Fraser Horsfall when he’s fit. The 32-year-old knows what it takes to get out of the third tier, so shouldn’t be written off.

Michael Ihiekwe has struggled at the start of his Seasiders career.

Elsewhere, Emil Hansson hasn’t really impressed on his first few outings in Tangerines, while there hasn’t been a real opportunity for Malcolm Ebiowei just yet. That could’ve created a bit of uncertainty out wide, but that appears to have been addressed by the two Deadline Day signings.

Looking at the squad once again, other positions were in greater need, so it’s going to be interesting how the team actually shapes up when it takes on Northampton Town after the international break.

It’s tricky at the moment to truly judge things. Numbers-wise, there’s just about enough in each area, if we’re being generous and when everyone’s fit, but early form does add that extra level of concern, as does the fact people have already missed games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a month’s time the form could’ve turned around, and the view of the squad could be completely different if performances are to a high standard.

Equally, if the early slump continues, then any praise for the window will be in short supply, and there’ll be question marks over why obvious issues weren’t addressed.

The things that we can be certain about based on the last few weeks: George Honeyman is a top quality addition, Niall Ennis’ return after his temporary stay was essential, Danny Imray should prove to be another impressive loan signing, and Dale Taylor’s arrival shows real ambition from the club.

Hopefully, we’ll be saying good things about the other signings as well in the next few weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honeyman turned down an offer to stay in the Championship with Millwall to come to Bloomfield Road, while Taylor had his fair share of picks when leaving Nottingham Forest, and that’s the same with a few of them, so clearly a project has been sold to them.

As hard as it is to judge the window at the moment, we’ll sway towards the more positive side of things, for now at least.

There’s quality and experience there, and before they actually started playing it all looked quite positive, so hopefully as a team they can live up to the expectations that have been placed upon them.

The owner has backed the manager, and the recruitment team have picked out some good names - it just all needs to come together now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer business in summary

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Incomings: Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County, free transfer), Micheal Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday, free transfer), George Honeyman (Millwall, free transfer), Niall Ennis (Stoke City, undisclosed fee), Franco Ravizzoli (Wycombe Wanderers, free transfer), Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient, undisclosed fee), Danny Imray (Crystal Palace, season-long loan), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City, season-long loan), Emil Hansson (Birmingham City, season-long loan), Malcom Ebiowei (Crystal Palace, undisclosed fee), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed fee), Scott Banks (St.Pauli, season-long loan).

Senior departures: Jordan Rhodes (Released), Josh Onomah (Released), Jordan Gabriel (Port Vale, free transfer), Ollie Norburn (Notts County, free transfer), Richard O’Donnell (Derby County, free transfer), Sonny Carey (Charlton Athletic, free transfer), Matthew Pennington (Bradford City, free transfer), Rob Apter (Charlton Athletic, undisclosed fee), Jake Beesley (Burton Albion, undisclosed fee), Dan Sassi (Altrincham, season-long loan), Kylian Kouassi (Cambridge United, season-long loan), Ryan Finnigan (Walsall, season-long loan).

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.