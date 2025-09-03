Blackpool welcomed a crowd of 11,579 to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

We’re a month into the League One season - with a total 759,669 supporters heading through the turnstiles in the division so far.

Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at the weekend saw Bloomfield Road attract its biggest attendance of the opening stages of the campaign, with help from a packed out away end.

Meanwhile, a number of other games elsewhere attracted decent crowds on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the most-recent attendances in descending order:

Stevenage V Wycombe Wanderers - 3,779

A goal from Chem Campbell gave Stevenage a 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in front of a crowd of 3,779 at the Lamex Stadium.

Boro have won five of their opening six games this season, and currently sit second in the table.

Burton Albion V Luton Town - 4,487

It proved to be a pretty straightforward afternoon for Luton Town away to Burton Albion.

Lasse Nordas, Millenic Alli and Zack Nelson were all on target for the Hatters, in front of a crowd of 4,487 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Exeter City V Peterborough United - 6,239

It’s been a mixed start to the campaign for Exeter City, winning three and losing three.

On Saturday afternoon things clicked once again for Gary Caldwell’s side, as they claimed a 3-0 victory over strugglers Peterborough United in front of a crowd of 6,239 at St James Park.

Leyton Orient V Northampton Town - 8,009

Leyton Orient welcomed Northampton Town to Brisbane Road (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A Sam Hoskins goal helped Northampton Town to their second win of the season, as they picked up a 1-0 win away to Leyton Orient.

There was a crowd of 8,009 inside Brisbane Road for the fixture.

Lincoln City V Mansfield Town - 9,626

Sonny Bradley scored and was sent off in 1-1 draw between Lincoln City and Mansfield Town.

A late equaliser from Nathan Moriah-Welsh denied the Imps all three points in front of a crowd of 9,626 at the LNER Stadium.

Wigan Athletic V Stockport County - 11,078

After meeting in the EFL Cup a few days before, Wigan Athletic and Stockport County went head-to-head again at the Brick Community Stadium at the weekend.

A crowd of 11,078 watched on as the contest finished in a 1-1 draw.

Doncaster Rovers V Rotherham United - 11,457

The South Yorkshire clash between Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United attracted a crowd of 11,457 to the Eco-Power Stadium.

A first half goal from Owen Bailey was all that separated the two teams, as the home side came out on top, making it 13 points from their first six games back in League One.

Blackpool V Bolton Wanderers - 11,579

Seasiders supporters showed their support against Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers played out a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road, where the frailties of both clubs were on display.

The Seasiders were unable to see out victory after taking the lead through a Teddy Sharman-Lowe own goal in the first half, while Steven Schumacher’s side were unable to take all three points for the fourth game running after equalising through Mason Burstow.

Following crowds of over 10,000 for their meetings with both Stevenage and Huddersfield Town, Blackpool surpassed the 11,000 mark against their North West rivals.

Reading V Port Vale - 12,624

A Paddy Lane goal helped Reading to their first league win of the season at the weekend.

The Royals’ 1-0 victory, in front of a crowd of 12,624 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, came at the expense of Port Vale - who are still waiting to pick up three points for the first time.

Barnsley V Huddersfield Town - 15,783

The second all-Yorkshire game of the weekend was between Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in front of 15,783 fans at Oakwell.

After previously losing to Blackpool, the Terriers suffered their second defeat of the season, with the Tykes producing a 3-1 victory against 10-men.

Bradford City V AFC Wimbledon - 19,076

Bradford City’s bright start to the season continued with a 3-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Valley Parade.

A crowd of 19,076 were in attendance, as the West Yorkshire outfit moved up to third in the League One table.

Cardiff V Plymouth Argyle - 21,813

After securing their first points of the season against Steve Bruce’s side at Home Park, Plymouth Argyle came back down to earth with a crushing 4-0 defeat away to Cardiff City.

Ryan Wintle, Chris Willock, Joel Colwill and Isaak Davies were all on target in front of a bumper crowd of 21,813 in the Welsh capital, leaving the Bluebirds at the top of the table.

