Steve Bruce has been sacked by Blackpool - with the club currently sat in the bottom four in League One.

The 64-year-old departs the Fylde Coast having lost seven of his opening 11 games in League One this season - with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his final outing in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Bruce was appointed as Seasiders boss last September, with the job marking his return to management after nearly two-years out of the game - which came after tough stints with both Newcastle United and West Brom.

His time with Blackpool began with four wins on the bounce, and proved to be his brightest period at the helm.

In the months after, the experienced coach suffered a personal tragedy away from football, while his return after a period off saw him face an injury crisis.

The Seasiders ultimately finished last season well out of the play-off picture, but with some positive signs along the way to build on.

The summer saw the ex-Magpies boss heavily backed, and expectations were high heading into the campaign, despite the disappointment of the last two months.

Bruce departs the club along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, while Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take interim charge and will lead the preparations for next Saturday’s game against Stockport County.