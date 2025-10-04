Blackpool were defeated 2-0 by AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road as pressure increases on Steve Bruce.

A controversial penalty call set Blackpool on their way to a 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon in a lethargic performance at Bloomfield Road.

Danilo Orsi stepped up from the spot to edge the Dons in front during the first half, before adding a second from open play after the break.

Despite the problematic nature of the penalty decision for the opener, it acted as little mitigation for another tragic display from the Seasiders - who have now lost seven of their opening 11 in League One this season.

Pressure continues to mount on head coach Steve Bruce, with results not going his way despite being heavily backed in the summer.

Both teams huffed and puffed their way throughout the opening exchanges, with neither creating anything to test the opposing keeper.

The visitors did see more of the ball, and found themselves in the better positions, but didn’t ask too many questions from open play for long periods.

A glaring error from the officials ultimately proved to be the only thing that separated the two sides on the scoreboard at half time.

A Jordan Brown sliding challenge was adjudged to be a foul in the box, but it was clear the incident was outside of the area, while it could also be argued the ball was won by the Blackpool midfielder.

Orsi stepped up to take, and left Bailey Peacock-Farrell motionless to open the scoring.

After doing nothing at all to trouble Wimbledon throughout the opening 45 minutes, the Seasiders had a half chance before the break, with Albie Morgan placing a shot safely at Nathan Bishop.

Josh Bowler produced a more threatening attempt after the restart, forcing the Dons keeper to push the ball away with an effort from distance.

This came following a shift back to a 4-4-2 formation, after using both a 4-3-3 and a 3-5-1-1 during the first half.

Ultimately none of the change of shapes worked for Bruce’s side, and just after the hour mark they found themselves 2-0 down.

Peacock-Farrell had been on hand with an initial save to stop Ryan Johnson from close-range, before Orsi finished on the rebound for his second of the afternoon.

Matters could’ve got worse for Blackpool in the closing stages, but the Birmingham City loanee was able to deny Omar Bugiel after the ball was cheaply lost to allow a break.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olly Casey, Michael Ihiekwe, Fraser Horsfall (45’), Hayden Coulson (34’), Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, Josh Bowler, Dale Taylor (63’), CJ Hamilton.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Ashley Fletcher (45’), Tom Bloxham (63’), Zac Ashworth (34’), Emil Hansson, Spencer Knight.