Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool drew 2-2 with Luton Town after giving up a two-goal lead at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce was left furious by a late penalty decision against his side as Blackpool gave away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Luton Town at Bloomfield Road.

In their brightest display of the season so far, the Seasiders had edged their way in front courtesy of a CJ Hamilton brace, before the visitors pulled two late goals back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first was from a deflected Jordan Clark shot, while the second came from Gideon Kodua from the spot.

Reflecting on the decision to give a penalty against Olly Casey in stoppage time, Bruce said: “I’ve been in it a long time and I know it’s a really difficult job, but that one really baffles me.

“You can see that Olly played the ball because it’s gone forward. I honestly thought he was going to send their boy off, I thought it was a horrific challenge by their boy. I’ve only seen it once or twice, but it’s a terrible decision I’ve got to say.

“He couldn’t wait to give it either. They played on and had a shot, and he still pulled it back. When he sees it again, we’ll get an email saying ‘we’re sorry,’ but in the context of the game, it’s a really poor decision which has cost us dearly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We couldn’t see it out. I didn’t think we were in any real danger. They got the first one through a horrible deflection, and that gave them a bit of impetus, but it’s a horrible penalty that’s been given against us.

“It’s cruel, because we’ve not had the best of times. When it’s not going for you, you get a few decisions like we did today.

“At the minute we’re not getting a slice of luck, when it comes to injuries and bad decisions. People tell me it’s part of football but it’s hard to swallow.

“I’ll be in to see him, but it’s all over. The annoying thing is, the ball went up the pitch - it goes towards the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played well tonight I believe. We have to recover from it and get ready to go again against Wimbledon.”