Blackpool were defeat by Bradford City | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 loss to League One leaders Bradford City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s problems on the road continued with a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Josh Neufville’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, leaving Steve Bruce’s men still waiting for their first point away from Bloomfield Road this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the breakthrough, the Seasiders did have their own moments to open the scoring, but couldn’t take advantage.

The first half chance of the contest came Will Swan’s way, with a block required after the forward found himself left unmarked just inside the box from a corner.

Max Power also tried his luck in the early exchanges - putting a half volley attempt just wide of the post.

Blackpool’s first opening came through Niall Ennis, with a good touch leaving the striker in a shooting position, before his eventual effort was deflected over from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders’ next opportunity came Josh Bowler’s way. After a tough start to his first stint in Tangerine, the winger showed a flash of his brilliance to cut inside to create a shooting opportunity, but the final product was tamely directed straight at Sam Walker.

Ahead of the break, Neufville came close to edging the Bantams in front, with a header going just wide of the target.

Despite seeing his side produce a much-improved performance during the opening 45 minutes, Bruce would’ve been frustrated due to a blow in personnel, after being forced to take Ennis off due to injury.

Following the restart, a couple of chances came Blackpool’s way, with Ashley Fletcher hitting an effort straight at Walker and Bowler seeing a shot blocked from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After not making the most of their own openings, the Seasiders were punished by Neufville - who was clinical with his second opportunity in front of goal.

The winger created some space for himself in the box, before slotting a shot through the legs of Hayden Coulson and into the far corner.

In an attempt to double Bradford’s lead, substitute Alex Pattison tried his luck from distance, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell reacting well to push the ball wide.

Neufville also had a chance to extend the advantage, firing an effort into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Blackpool, nothing clear could be created to produce an equaliser, as they fell to their fifth away consecutive away defeat of the season.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler (66’), Albie Morgan, Jordan Brown (66’), CJ Hamilton (66’), Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis (36’).

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans (66’), Tom Bloxham (66’), Dale Taylor (36’), Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson (66’).