Blackpool suffer injury blow in first half of Bradford City meeting

Niall Ennis was forced off in the first half of Blackpool’s meeting with Bradford City.

Blackpool suffered an injury blow in the first half of their League One clash with Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Niall Ennis signalled discomfort to the bench in the 36th minute after what appeared to be an awkward landing from a challenge in the air.

After briefly trying to make his way over to the touchline, the forward went down, and was swiftly substituted for Dale Taylor.

Ennis is one of the Seasiders’ key players, and has impressed since initially making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Stoke City in January.

Since completing a permanent move in the summer, the 26-year-old has found the back of the net three times.

Two of those goals came in a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town, in which he was also sent off - forcing the ex-Plymouth Argyle man to serve a three-match ban.

Heading into their meeting with the Bantams, Blackpool already had three players on the injury list.

Club captain James Husband is out until December after undergoing hamstring surgery, while George Honeyman and Scott Banks are both due to be absent for around the next month after picking up problems in last week’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley.