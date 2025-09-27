Steve Bruce gives verdict on Birmingham City loanee's start to life with Blackpool

Emil Hansson is among a number of Blackpool’s summer arrivals who are still finding their feet on the Fylde Coast.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce believes Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson will prove his worth to Blackpool as time progresses.

The winger joined the Seasiders on a season-long deal ahead of the current campaign, but has struggled to make an impact in Tangerine during his first couple of months in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In nine outings so far, the 27-year-old has mainly featured off the bench, and has been among a number of players who have struggled to settle quickly following their summer arrivals.

Hansson featured 20 times in total for Birmingham during their League One-winning campaign, with his outings only being limited due to injury.

Meanwhile, prior to joining the Blues, he had impressed during his time in the Eredivisie - producing 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 appearances for Heracles Almelo.

Bruce believes Hansson just needs more time to adapt to life at Bloomfield Road, with more opportunities set to come his way due to an injury to St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks.

“I think he needs time like everyone else,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New surroundings, a move to the area, and he hasn’t played a lot since last Christmas, which goes for a lot of the players we have brought in, hence why they are here.

“They’ve found themselves in a difficult situation at their clubs - (Josh) Bowler in particular hasn’t really played, so he can only get better with the more games he plays.

“If you haven’t played a lot of football then it’s difficult. We’re playing catch up in that respect, but we’ll get better every week, I’m sure of that.”

Fletcher example

Ashley Fletcher | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

During his 12 months on the Fylde Coast, Bruce has been able to improve a number of players who had struggled before joining the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The standout example in the current squad is Ashley Fletcher, who went on to win the fans’ player of the season after his first campaign in Tangerine, after putting past problems behind him.

“You can only advise them,” the Blackpool head coach added.

“Everyone talks about Fletch - there you have it. All of a sudden, he found it from somewhere. It has to come from within.

“There were one or two conversations, and with him in particular - he didn’t have to worry about ability, he was born with it, it was just about reminding him about the other side of the game. Thankfully he grasped it.”