Blackpool claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Brown states his 98th minute winner for Blackpool against Barnsley provided him with one of the best feelings of his career.

The midfielder made a positive impact off the bench, as he slotted home in the final moments of stoppage time to give the Seasiders a 1-0 victory and a crucial three points - after what has been a disappointing start to the season for Steve Bruce’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown has featured regularly since his move to Bloomfield Road in July, and is hopeful of enjoying more successful days in Tangerine.

The 24-year-old, who started his career with Derby County, spent three years with Leyton Orient before his summer switch to Blackpool.

Having been part of the O’s side to reach last season’s play-off final, he knows what it takes to be competitive in League One.

After being benched for the Seasiders’ meeting with Barnsley, after starting in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy victory over Barrow, Brown was pleased to make the right impression as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re on the bench you just want to respond as well as you can, so to come on and make a difference was a really nice feeling,” he said.

“You just want to impact the game, and sometimes it’s easier because you’ve seen from the side what you can do. I knew I could run off the back of their midfield players. It was a beautiful set from Olly (Casey), and all I had to do was pick a side - thankfully it went in.

“It was one of the best feelings I’ve had in my career really. There was massive relief because you want to win, it’s why we play.

“There’s been signs in the past couple of games that we’ve changed the way we are playing and are impacting games a little bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tuesday night was a good confidence booster for the lads, just to score a few goals and get on the ball.”