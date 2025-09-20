Blackpool 1-0 Barnsley: Seasiders score dramatic late winner to claim vital win

Blackpool claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dramatic late winner from Jordan Brown gave Blackpool a vital 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

Off the bench, the ex-Leyton Orient midfielder scored the deciding goal of the contest in the 98th minute, to earn the Seasiders their first league win in over a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a disappointing first half, Steve Bruce’s side did show some signs of improvement after the break, and were rewarded for their resilience.

After seeing very little of the ball throughout the opening exchanges, Blackpool forced the first save of the afternoon. Following his brace against Barrow on Tuesday night, Scott Banks came close to adding another goal to his tally, but saw his shot from the edge of the box saved by Murphy Cooper down to his left.

Ahead of the half hour mark, there was a sigh of relief from Hayden Coulson on two occasions. Both times, the left back gave the ball away to Davis Keillor-Dunn, but the midfielder couldn’t hit the target with his two attempts.

After an underwhelming opening 45 minutes, the Seasiders emerged for the restart with a bit more urgency about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite raising the tempo, clear opportunities still didn’t come the way of Bruce’s side, with Barnsley standing their ground.

The head coach was handed further headaches in the latter stages, as both George Honeyman and Scott Banks exited the action with injuries.

It looked like the game was petering out, with neither side appearing to have the quality to win it, up until the very last moments.

The ball was neatly laid off into the path of Brown, just inside the box, allowing the midfielder to slot calmly past Cooper to give Bloomfield Road a rare bit of joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler (75’), George Honeyman (77’), Albie Morgan, Scott Banks (81’), Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher (75’).

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Jordan Brown (77’), Lee Evans, Dale Taylor (75’), CJ Hamilton (75’), Emil Hansson (81’).