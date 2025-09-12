Scott Banks could make his Blackpool debut against Northampton Town this weekend.

Scott Banks states Blackpool felt like the right place for him this summer - with past interest from the club proving to be one of the key factors behind the move.

The winger joined the Seasiders on loan from Bundesliga side St. Pauli on Deadline Day, after initially being in talks with the Fylde Coast outfit two-years ago.

As a youngster, Banks progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

While his time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, he was able to pick up experience while on loan with Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Bradford City.

The 23-year-old also had a temporary spell with St.Pauli, before the move was made permanent last summer, with 12 games coming his way throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Banks reflects on Deadline Day move

Scott Banks | Blackpool FC

With just a couple of hours of the transfer window remaining at the start of this month, Banks’ season-long switch to Blackpool was confirmed, which came with plenty of challenges.

“We did as much as we could the day before, but then on Deadline Day there was a lot of waiting around and box ticking,” he said.

“It wasn’t as stressful as I imagine some are, but moving over from Germany with everything was a nightmare. We had no real plan, we just threw everything together and got on a plane. In football things can happen so fast, so we were like ‘we can do it, let’s go.’

“I’ve moved since I was young. I went down to Palace, but even before that, I went up to Dundee. It never felt like a big deal, I’m not someone that’s really been homesick.

“I know my family are delighted I’m back. It’s only three-and-a-half hours up the road so they’ll be down to every home game.

“I was aware there was an option to come here earlier, but as football is, it’s crazy, and all of a sudden I was in Germany. When I got a call saying it could be Blackpool again, it definitely felt like the right place to go. It has a good feeling about it, like it was meant to be a little bit.

“Now that I’m here it’s about taking everything in my stride, taking one thing at a time while trying to perform and contribute for Blackpool Football Club. I’m excited to get started.”

Influential figures

Scott Banks | Blackpool FC

Throughout the last few years, Banks has worked under a number of high profile figures, including an ex-England manager, an Arsenal legend, and the current man in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been really fortunate in terms of coaches and teammates,” he added.

“It’s hard to quantify what each person provides, and you sort of stack up the experience from everyone and take little bits from different people.

“I had Roy Hodgson and (Patrick) Vieira at Palace, and then Fabian Hürzeler and Alexander Blessin at St. Pauli - I just try to take a bit from each to keep improving as a player, it’s all you can do when you get the opportunity to work with some incredible names.

“I’ve been fortunate enough with footballing names. Mark Hughes was another one at Bradford, and now Steve Bruce here. It’s always exciting to work with these people and hear the stories of their own careers, it’s a great insight.

“I’m excited to see what I can learn here. The gaffer has been great, it’s been really enjoyable training over here and getting to work. He likes to joke around, but I think he’s just trying to make the new boys feel comfortable. You can see the demands and expectations he has, especially for us wide players.

“We know what the expectation is, and we know we can meet it. Competition is always a good thing, and if everyone is doing well then it’s about having that edge to keep your place. If we all do that, all of the time, then we should all be at the top of our game.”

