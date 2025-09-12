Blackpool take on Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 12.30pm).

Blackpool concluded the summer transfer window with two additional signings to boost their wide areas.

The Seasiders were able to complete a season-long loan for St. Pauli’s Scott Banks, before bringing Josh Bowler back to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

Both players could be in line to feature in Saturday afternoon’s meeting with Northampton Town at Sixfields (K.O. 12.30pm), as Steve Bruce’s side return to action following the international break.

Bruce excited by Bowler’s talent

Josh Bowler | Blackpool FC

Bowler already knows what it means to represent Blackpool from his past two stints in Tangerine - during which time he scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 72 appearances.

Despite having a tough few years, with recent loan spells with the likes of Preston North End and Luton Town not working out, Bruce states the 26-year-old still has the talent that made him a favourite on the Fylde Coast in the past.

“We would’ve loved to have had him at the start of pre-season,” he said.

“We knew it was going to be a long, drawn out affair. We knew it’d have to go to the wire. When that happens, you’re always a bit edgy, especially when the season has started. It was always about: ‘Can we bring him back?’

“We’re delighted that we’ve been patient. He’s been training and playing with a number of U21s, so he’s needed the last couple of weeks of training. You only have to work for him for a few weeks to realise his quality.

“He played his best football here, and for whatever reason, it’s not really happened for him since he left. He’s keen to get back playing again. All summer when I was speaking to him, he liked the idea of coming back. I believe people adore him here.

“I can understand why he’s a crowd favourite, he’s got wonderful natural ability which you can’t coach. He’s got the swagger that really good wide players have.”

Banks move comes after years of interest

Scott Banks | Blackpool FC

Elsewhere, while Banks has never spent time with the Seasiders before, he’s been on the club’s radar for a number of years.

As a youngster, the winger progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

While his time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, he was able to pick up experience while on loan with Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and Bradford City.

The 23-year-old also had a temporary spell with St.Pauli, before the move was made permanent last summer, with 12 Bundesliga games coming his way throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

“He’s another natural wide player where we had to replace the people who have left,” Bruce added.

“I think he’s been on the radar for about 18 months, a couple of years. Before he went to Germany, he had a spell in Bradford where we were monitoring him. It’s gone from there really.

“He’ll give us that nice balance because he can play both sides, which most wingers can do these days. He’s a very good player and we’re delighted to get him.

“He’s not had the best of times in Germany through injury, but he’s played in the Bundesliga, so that tells you the ability he’s got.”

