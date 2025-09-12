Malcolm Ebiowei departed Blackpool last week - just a month on from his arrival from Crystal Palace.

Steve Bruce states the mutual termination of Malcolm Ebiowei’s Blackpool contract was a ‘wise’ decision for everyone involved.

The 22-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road last month following an unsuccessful three-season stint with Crystal Palace.

After just three league appearances off the bench for the Seasiders, the youngster’s time with the club came to an end due to a personal matter.

This is not the first time things haven’t worked out for Ebiowei, with the former Derby County winger unable to replicate his eye-catching Rams form during loan spells with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United while at Selhurst Park.

Blackpool had already seemingly prepared for his departure, with Scott Banks and Josh Bowler both arriving in the wide areas on Deadline Day.

Bruce shares thoughts on Ebiowei exit

Bruce admits he’s disappointed by how things worked out with Ebiowei, but states it was important to deal with things swiftly.

“We have to address the issue - it didn’t go well for both parties unfortunately,” he said.

“There’s one or two personal issues, so we thought it was best that the boy went back home. We were mutual in that respect.

“It didn’t quite happen. If someone’s not happy or if something’s happened then it’s best to deal with it and get on with it because it’s better dealt with than just letting it fester.

“We’re all genuinely disappointed by what happened with Malcolm. I certainly wish him the best of luck with it.

“It was obvious that he was having problems settling in, and there were a few personal issues that he had. It was a wise decision for everyone concerned.

“We’re disappointed that it’s happened that way, but it’s best nipped in the bud and dealt with.”