It’s been a difficult start to the new season for Blackpool - but a former Seasiders striker believes Steve Bruce can turn it around.

Former Blackpool striker James Beattie has backed the experience of Steve Bruce to turn things around at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, losing four of their opening six league games - which leaves them sat in 22nd with just four points.

The beginning of this month marked 12 months since Bruce took over on the Fylde Coast, with his appointment coming after Neil Critchley’s early sacking at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Since then, the 64-year-old has been backed to shape the squad into his winger-focused vision. This has dictated the work that has been done in the last two transfer windows, and has seen some notable figures join the club.

During his playing career, Beattie had a brief loan spell at Bloomfield Road during Blackpool’s singular season in the Premier League.

In nine appearances in Tangerine, the striker failed to find the back of the net, but did provide three assists for Ian Holloway’s side.

Earlier in his career, the 47-year-old had enjoyed more productive spells with other clubs, with his CV including stints with the likes of Southampton, Everton and Sheffield United.

While Beattie never worked under Bruce in his playing career, he did come across a number of teams managed by the now-Seasiders coach.

“Steve Bruce is a very experienced manager,” he said.

“He got a really tough deal at Newcastle at some points. I thought he did a really good job in the circumstances.

“He is tremendously experienced. Always ready to give his time as well. So hopefully that will be a positive step for Blackpool.”

No Blackpool eyes on ex-Bolton Wanderers boss

Ian Evatt during his time as Bolton Wanderers head coach (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Like any manager who endures a poor string of results, some have pondered how patient Blackpool will be with Bruce if things continue in the same fashion.

Over the weekend, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, claimed former Seasiders defender Ian Evatt was at the top of a standby list, but The Gazette understands there’s no truth to the reports.

The 43-year-old, who won promotion to the Premier League during his time as a player at Bloomfield Road, has been out of work since January after parting ways with Bolton Wanderers, but isn’t being monitored by his former club.

