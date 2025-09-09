It’s been a big summer of change so far at Blackpool - with a number of players departing Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have bidded farewell to a number of players in the last few months.

Steve Bruce has looked to put his own stamp on the Seasiders squad, which resulted in some being shown the exit door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there’s been a couple of players who made the decision to call time on their Bloomfield Road careers, with opportunities elsewhere coming available.

Here’s a look at where this summer’s departures are now - and who is still searching for a new club:

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey produced the best form of his Blackpool career during the second half of last season.

Sonny Carey is one of the standout names of the departing players. Blackpool had offered the midfielder a ‘fantastic’ deal to extend his time at Bloomfield Road on the back of his career-best form in the second half of last season, but he ultimately turned it down.

The 24-year-old has instead found himself an opportunity in the Championship, penning a three-year contract with newly-promoted Charlton Athletic - whom he has featured for four times so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Apter

Rob Apter also made the way to the Valley a couple of months ago, but a substantial fee was required for the Seasiders to let him go.

Even with a decent sum of money on the table, it still wasn’t a straightforward decision for Blackpool to let the winger go, but the player’s insistence on joining the Addicks ultimately proved to be a deciding factor.

In four Championship appearances so far, Apter has found the back of the net once.

Mackenzie Chapman

Mackenzie Chapman | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Mackenzie Chapman spent two years as the Seasiders’ third-choice goalkeeper, but didn’t make a senior appearance during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his departure was confirmed in May, a new club has yet to be confirmed for the ex-Bolton Wanderers man.

Jake Daniels

Jake Daniels (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jake Daniels made one senior appearance during his time with Blackpool after progressing through the club’s youth system.

A new club is yet to be confirmed for the striker, who has spent the last few years on loan in non-league, but he has spent time in America since departing Bloomfield Road.

Kwaku Donkor

Kwaku Donkor

Kwaku Donkor picked up three EFL Trophy appearances during his time with the Seasiders, as well as being loaned out to Havant & Waterlooville, Welling United and Mickleover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of July, the defender joined Tamworth, and has featured four times so far for the National League outfit.

Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel | Getty Images

During a lengthy spell on the Fylde Coast, Jordan Gabriel became a firm favourite with the Blackpool faithful.

With game time proving to be limited for the fullback during the second half of last season, this summer felt like the natural end to his time in Tangerine with his contract expiring.

A number of clubs were linked with the Nottingham Forest youth product, but he ultimately joined newly-promoted Port Vale on a two-year deal - with his debut for the club coming against Bruce’s side in the EFL Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Hill

Tyler Hill

A year on from signing professional terms with the Seasiders, Tyler Hill departed the club.

The defender joined Spennymoor Town at the beginning of August, and has made five appearances for the National League North outfit so far.

Jaden Jones

Jaden Jones

Jaden Jones is still on the search for his next club following the conclusion of his time in Tangerine.

Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn’s exit was already expected prior to May’s retained list, with the former club captain being loaned out to Wigan Athletic for the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old made the decision to drop down to League Two back in June, joining Notts County on a one-year deal, with six outings coming his way during his time at Meadow Lane so far.

Alex Lankshear

Alex Lankshear

After making his first-team debut for Blackpool back in 2022, Alex Lankshear was sent out on several loan spells, with the last being with Ebbsfleet United in the second half of last season.

On the back of his Blackpool exit, the defender was signed by Boston United - with seven appearances coming his way in the National League so far this season.

Richard O’Donnell

After making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2023, Richard O’Donnell served as the Seasiders’ second choice goalkeeper during his time with the club, making 24 appearances in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced figure was signed by Derby County at the beginning of July as a back-up option.

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah joined Blackpool having spent 18 months without playing competitive football.

This clearly hindered the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man, as he failed to get up to full fitness, and didn’t start at any point after penning an extended deal in January following the conclusion of his initial three-month contract.

It’ll be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up next, with nothing on his future currently announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Moore

Jack Moore

Jack Moore departed the Seasiders with one senior appearance under his belt, with the majority of his senior minutes coming during various loan spells with Chorley - whom he is now with permanently.

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes

Like a number of players on this list, it was pretty obvious that Jordan Rhodes would depart Bloomfield Road this summer, with the striker spending the second half of last season on loan with Mansfield Town.

The experienced figure has recently announced his retirement from playing, and has returned to Blackburn Rovers as loan manager.

Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington opted to leave Blackpool at the conclusion of his contract due to there being no guarantee of game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre back went on to join newly promoted Bradford City - whom he has featured for six times so far this season.

Jake Beesley

After having a one-year option exercised with the Seasiders, Jake Beesley later departed Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee, with Burton Albion paying for his services.

During his time at the Pirelli Stadium so far, the forward has scored one goal and provided one assist in five outings.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool winger shares why he wanted Seasiders return as he addresses PNE stint.