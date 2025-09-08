No Blackpool eyes on ex-Bolton Wanderers man amid ‘standby list’ claims

The Gazette understands recent reports of a Blackpool head coach ‘standby list’ featuring former Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt are wide of the mark.

Blackpool have endured a disappointing start to the season - with August certainly being a month to forget.

The Seasiders have lost four of their opening six league games, leaving them sat 22nd in the third tier with just four points under their belt so far.

Steve Bruce, who was appointed just over 12 months ago, was backed throughout the summer, with several notable figures making the move to Bloomfield Road over the last few months.

Since his arrival on the Fylde Coast, the 64-year-old has mainly utilised a winger-focused system - which has dictated the nature of the transfer business in the last two windows.

Like any manager who endures a poor string of results, some have pondered how patient Blackpool will be with Bruce if things continue in the same fashion.

Over the weekend, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, claimed former Seasiders defender Ian Evatt was at the top of a standby list, but The Gazette understands there’s no truth to the reports.

The 43-year-old, who won promotion to the Premier League during his time as a player at Bloomfield Road, has been out of work since January after parting ways with Bolton Wanderers, but isn’t being monitored by his former club.

