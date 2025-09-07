Josh Bowler has returned to Blackpool for a third time.

Josh Bowler states he’s still got a point to prove - and has the confidence he can rediscover his best form following his Blackpool return.

The winger, who rejoined the club on Deadline Day following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest, has represented the Seasiders on two previous occasions.

Across his past stints in Tangerine, the 26-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 72 appearances.

Despite having a tough few years, with recent loan spells with the likes of Preston North End and Luton Town not working out, Bowler believes he’s still capable of producing the type of performances that made him a Bloomfield Road favourite.

“I’m not 32 and my legs have gone; I’m 26 - and I feel like I’ve improved as a player and a person,” he said.

“I see myself training every day, and I see myself in in-house games, so I know the ability is still there. I just need that backing and that confidence, and to push myself to make sure I’m in the right physical state. I’m 100 percent sure that form will come back.

“I’m not bothered about outside noise. I’m confident in myself, and the people around me are confident in me. I’ve now got a club that has confidence in me too, which is all I need. It’s just about recreating that form and putting it all on the pitch.

“I’m confident I can do that, as I know I’ll work hard and I know I’ll do everything I can to get back to that.

“Obviously there are people that will write me off by just looking at stats, and not taking into consideration situations or formations. That’s fine, because that’s football, it’s a stats game, but I know I’ve got that desire to get back to where I want to be.”

As well as being back in the familiar surroundings of the Fylde Coast, Bowler is also looking forward to playing under Steve Bruce - who has emphasised his desire to have a winger-focused system since his appointment last September.

“Blackpool is the club where I felt the best, and felt at home, but adding to that, the way they want to play suits me perfectly,” he added.

“I’m not going to force my way to a club because I love them and it won’t suit me, this club genuinely does suit me.

“The way Steve Bruce plays is quite similar to my first season with Blackpool - that counter attacking style, and getting on the ball and running with it. I’m so excited to get going.

“Football is all about competition. It’s League One, you’re playing 46 games, plus the cups. At Christmas it’s going to be dirty and hard, socks up - so you’re not expected to play every minute. You need a big squad. I’ve seen in training some of the good players on the wings, and it’s great.”

No Forest regret

Josh Bowler (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bowler admits he has no regrets over his decision to depart Blackpool the first time around, despite never matching the same form from that period.

Across his three years with Forest, the winger was never handed his competitive debut for the club, and instead headed out on five loan spells in total - which included his second stint at Bloomfield Road.

“You can’t feel regret in football, it’s such a short career,” he stated.

“I got a lot of benefits from it. Obviously there’s things I want to work on in the future, and get back to, but you can’t regret a decision you made because that’ll affect your mental state. I don’t regret anything.

“I’ve missed this place, friendships I built, and playing how I want to play, but I’ve got a lot of time left in me.

“I don’t regret it, but I’ve missed this feeling - I’m so happy to be back.”

