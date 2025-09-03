To take the number of arrivals up to 13, the Seasiders added Scott Banks on loan from St. Pauli, before announcing the return of Josh Bowler - after the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.
Throughout the last few months, some strong names have arrived, but things have yet to actually click on the pitch.
Following the international break, Steve Bruce will have some positive selection headaches, with plenty of competition in placeacross each department when everyone is fully fit.
Here’s our selections for Blackpool’s strongest XI and bench:
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell
This team will probably have a few contradictions along the way. We'll start with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal. The Birmingham City loanee hasn't had a great start to life at Bloomfield Road, but at the moment he's the keeper we've seen the most of, so we'll go with him. Photo: Gareth Evans
2. Danny Imray
We've not seen much of Danny Imray since his move to Blackpool, but he has looked like an exciting fullback option in the small snippets we've seen, and comes on the back of a good loan spell with Bromley last season. Photo: Gareth Evans
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey is the Seasiders' best defensive option, it's a no-brainer to put him in the starting XI. Photo: Gareth Evans
4. Fraser Horsfall
Fraser Horsfall had a nightmare debut on the opening day of the season, and has been out through injury since, but we'll stick him in the starting XI due to his good form with Stockport County throughout the entirety of last year. Photo: Gareth Evans
5. Hayden Coulson
This is a tricky one. When both are fit, do you go with Hayden Coulson's attacking qualities at left back or James Husband's defensive strengths. We'll go with the more attacking option on this occasion. Photo: Gareth Evans
6. Josh Bowler
A fully fit Josh Bowler gets the nod on the right. There'll be plenty of good competition there between him and a few others. Photo: Blackpool FC