New date confirmed for Blackpool's League One meeting with Luton Town
A new date has been confirmed for Blackpool’s League One meeting with Luton Town.
The two teams were due to go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road this weekend (September 6), but the number of international call-ups in the opposition squad meant the game was postponed.
A couple of players in Steve Bruce’s squad are also currently with their national teams, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Dale Taylor both on Northern Ireland duty.
This marks the first of three international breaks scheduled before Christmas, with games against Stockport County (October 11) and Burton Albion (November 15) falling in the other periods.
New date for Luton game
Just under a fortnight before Blackpool’s expected trip to Edgeley Park, the rescheduled game against Luton will take place.
The new date of Tuesday September 30 sees the match fall in between a game away to Bradford City (September 27) and a home meeting with AFC Wimbledon (October 4).
Other postponed fixtures
Alongside the Seasiders’ meeting with the Hatters, three other games have also been postponed this weekend due to the international break.
This includes: Cardiff V Burton Albion, Reading V Northampton and Stevenage V Barnsley.
