Jordan Brown has been asked to play a couple of different roles since joining Blackpool in the summer.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is hopeful he will be able to play everyone in their natural positions following the international break.

The Seasiders have had their fair share of injuries throughout the opening month of the campaign, which has seen some players occupy a range of areas.

With the number of absentees easing in the last few weeks, and further additions being made on Deadline Day, Bruce could name what is close to his strongest XI against Northampton Town at Sixfields on September 13.

Jordan Brown is among the players to fill in at various points, with the summer arrival from Leyton Orient featuring at right back in some games instead of the centre of midfield.

“You can see the difference,” the Seasiders head coach said at the weekend.

“I’ve felt for Jordan having to play out of position. With Andy Lyons still getting back to full fitness, we’ve asked him to do a job.

“We’re starting to have people playing in the right positions and getting fitter.

“We’ve seen the addition of Danny (Imray), we’ve seen Jordan Brown, we’ve seen Dale (Taylor) - we’ll be fine, we’ve just got to get over this awful start.

“Nobody wants an awful start, but I’ve seen signs, especially in the last week or so, at the training ground there’s more people coming in. Let’s see what we can do.”

Further praise for Palace loanee

Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray has already received his fair share of praise from Bruce since making the move to Bloomfield Road in July.

After missing the first few weeks of the campaign with a knee injury, the fullback made his return to action off the bench away to Plymouth Argyle, before getting his first start in Tangerine in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

“I thought he was the outstanding player on the pitch if I’m going to be brutally honest,” he Bruce added.

“I liked some of their players too and some of our lads, but Danny had a terrific debut.”

