Blackpool added a double figure list of new players to their ranks throughout the summer transfer window.

It was a busy summer transfer window for Blackpool - with a number new players arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

While things haven’t yet clicked properly on the pitch; on paper the club have made some positive moves - with the business being rounded off with the Deadline Day signings of Scott Banks and Josh Bowler.

There will be pressure for the form to turn around quickly after the international break, and there should be more than enough for that to happen, even if some areas remain short.

Here’s the lowdown on each new signing:

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall made the move to Bloomfield Road following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County at the beginning of June.

During his time at Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old was part of the Hatters team that won promotion from League Two, before featuring 31 times in their most recent campaign in the third tier.

He departed the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the recent play-offs.

Michael Ihiekwe

Michael Ihiekwe | Blackpool FC

The signing of Michael Ihiekwe saw Blackpool add someone with serial success in League One, as well as recent Championship experience.

During a stint with Rotherham United between 2017 and 2022, the defender won three of his four promotions to the second tier, as well as enjoying success in the EFL Trophy.

In 2022 he made the move to Sheffield Wednesday, and went up via the play-offs in his first season at Hillsborough.

During the last Championship campaign, he made 22 appearances in total, becoming a key performer for the Owls from January onwards.

George Honeyman

George Honeyman | Blackpool FC

George Honeyman was Blackpool’s third summer signing, with the midfielder turning down a new deal with Millwall in order to make the move.

The 30-year-old, who is a product of the Sunderland academy, tasted League One success during his time with Hull City, and has since been a regular in the Championship.

He made the move to Bloomfield Road having featured 40 times in the second tier last season.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis | Blackpool FC

Blackpool already know what they’re getting from Niall Ennis following his loan spell in Tangerine last season.

After a fee was agreed with Stoke City, the striker put pen to paper on a two-year deal - with an option available for an additional 12 months.

During his initial stint in Tangerine, the 26-year-old found the back of the net seven times in total in 19 League One appearances, as he continued his past strong form in the third tier.

Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli was the Seasiders’ first addition between the sticks of the summer, with the 28-year-old joining following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

After first joining the Chairboys in 2023, the shot stopper went on to make 52 appearances for the Buckinghamshire outfit, including 27 outings in League One during the most-recent campaign.

Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown | Blackpool FC

Jordan Brown is another player who has joined the Seasiders from elsewhere in League One, making the move from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

During his time with the O’s, the midfielder made 153 appearances in total - scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

His final outing for the East London club was the League One play-off final at Wembley back in May, which ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

That game took his season tally up to 55 games in total in all competitions, showing his worth in the heart of the Orient midfield.

Danny Imray

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

The first loan arrival of the summer was Danny Imray - who has made the move from Crystal Palace.

After spending last season with Bromley in League Two, the 21-year-old will be hoping to make a successful step up.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Experienced goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell became Blackpool’s second addition between the sticks, joining on loan from Birmingham City.

Throughout his career, the 28-year-old has played for his fair share of clubs, with the likes of Burnley and Leeds United on his CV.

The 48-cap Northern Ireland international was only able to feature 16 times for the Blues in all competitions last season, and found himself as third choice behind James Beadle and Ryan Allsop heading into the new campaign.

Emil Hansson

Blackpool turned to Birmingham City and the loan market once again to add Emil Hansson to their ranks a day before the campaign kicked off.

After spending the last 12 months with the Blues, the winger had already tasted life in the third tier, having featured 20 times for the Blues in their League One-winning campaign.

As a youngster, Norway-born Hansson progressed through the ranks of Brann, making six senior appearances for the club.

In 2017, he joined Feyenoord, with a further four first-team outings coming his way with the Eredivisie, alongside a loan spell with RKC Waalwijk.

After two years in Rotterdam, he made the move to Germany to link up with Hannover 96, but later returned to the Netherlands to represent both Fortuna Sittard and Heracles Almelo.

With the latter, he was on hand with 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 appearances - which caught the eye of Birmingham last summer.

Dale Taylor

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Dale Taylor has been Blackpool’s big signing of the summer, with the 21-year-old making the move to Bloomfield Road for around £1million from Nottingham Forrest.

The forward has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s last stint during his time with Forest was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

Scott Banks

Scott Banks was Blackpool’s first Deadline Day signing last week, with the 23-year-old making the move on loan from St. Pauli.

As a youngster, the winger progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

Banks’ time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, but he did pick up further experience while out on loan.

Following stints with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic north of the border, he linked up with Bradford City for the 2022/23 campaign.

During his year with the Bantams, the attacker scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The following year, he joined St. Pauli on loan, but suffered a serious injury after just three appearances.

Banks returned to action as the Hamburg outfit won the 2. Bundesliga title, before making the move permanent, featuring in the German top tier 12 times last year.

Josh Bowler

Josh Bowler is back at Bloomfield Road | Blackpool FC

Josh Bowler arrived an hour after the official transfer deadline last week, but was able to make the move as a free agent following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

The winger spent time with both QPR and Everton at the start of his senior career, before joining Blackpool for the first time in 2021.

During his first season in Tangerine, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances, which earned his transfer to Forest.

His time at the City Ground proved to be an unsuccessful one, with the attacker not making a single appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Upon his initial arrival, he was loaned out to Olympiacos, but after struggling for minutes he returned to the Fylde Coast for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, during which time he scored four goals and provided two assists as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

He remained in the second tier of English football throughout the following season, featuring 38 times for Cardiff City, before spending the past 12 months with both Preston North End and Luton Town.

