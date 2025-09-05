Blackpool player ratings for the season so far - Majority score fives while two claim 7/10

The Seasiders’ only win of the season came at home to Huddersfield Town, while beyond that their only other point came in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, leaving them with just four points after six games.

Steve Bruce’s side also exited the EFL Cup in the first round, with the overall level of performance being disappointing, despite a number of experienced players joining the club during the summer.

Positive ratings have been in short supply after each game, with a vast improvement needed from a number of players.

Here’s the scores for the season so far:

1 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 5 Bailey Peacock-Farrell endured a nightmare start to life with Blackpool, with a few individual errors early on really putting pressure on him. In recent weeks he's made a couple of decent saves, but some of the poor defensive displays in front of the Birmingham City loanee laves him still awaiting his first clean sheet of the campaign. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Danny Imray - 6.5 There's only a limited sample size to judge Danny Imray off, but he certainly impressed in his singular start. With a few more performances to the same standard, his rating will quickly increase. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Andy Lyons - 5 Andy Lyons' involvement has been minimal, but when he has featured, he's looked a little off the pace at times as he continues to rebuild his match fitness. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Hayden Coulson - 6 We've seen the best and worst of Hayden Coulson throughout the opening month. He's had some games to forget, but was exceptional in the win against Huddersfield. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Zac Ashworth - 5.5 Zac Ashworth has looked solid enough when he has come off the bench, but hasn't really featured enough to get a clearer picture. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales