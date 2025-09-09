A number of new players joined Blackpool throughout the summer.

It’s been a mixed start to life for Blackpool’s summer signings - with some yet to live up to expectation.

The Seasiders have started the new campaign with four defeats in their opening six games, leaving them with just four points in League One after a month of action.

At times, Steve Bruce’s side have looked like a team of strangers, with the gelling process for the squad taking longer than expected.

Due to the international break, the Blackpool boss has enjoyed an extended period at Squires Gate with his squad since their recent 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, and there will be a hope that this will prove beneficial.

Here’s our gradings for the new signings so far:

Fraser Horsfall - C

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall’s only appearance for the Seasiders so far was nothing short of a disaster. Blackpool have struggled defensively this season, and the very first goal they conceded set the tone.

At 1-0 up against Stevenage in the season-opener, the summer signing from Stockport County played a weak back pass back to his keeper, allowing Jamie Reid to intercept and score.

Since then, the 28-year-old has been out of action due to an ankle injury, but isn’t far off returning after being named on the bench for the Bolton game.

Due to the small sample size available, we’ll give the signing of Horsfall a C because there’s still plenty left to prove.

Michael Ihiekwe - D

Michael Ihiekwe | Blackpool FC

The Seasiders’ other centre back addition Michael Ihiekwe has featured regularly at the start of the season so far.

Now, it’s not been all bad, there’s been a few snippets where his clear defensive quality and stature has been there, but on the whole there’s been far too many mistakes.

Given the record of the 32-year-old, and fact the was playing in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday last season, it’s been really disappointing to see him struggle, as he should be the one controlling the back four and taking it to another level.

Ihiekwe’s is low, but that’s because so much better was expected. There’s no reason why the ex-Rotherham United man can’t kick on after the international break, because he’s certainly got everything in his locker that Blackpool need at the moment.

George Honeyman - A

George Honeyman | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

George Honeyman has provided the Seasiders with something to be positive about, and there can be no doubts about this signing.

While the team hasn’t been performing well, the midfielder has been able to showcase what he’s all about.

No matter what position he’s been asked to play throughout the first month, he’s been able to deliver, and hopefully he’ll become even better if everything else clicks.

Honeyman has provided everything you’d expect from someone who’s recently played in the league above. It’s certainly easy to tell why Millwall wanted to keep him.

Niall Ennis - A

Niall Ennis | Blackpool FC

We’re going to rate the actual signing of Ennis highly, because we already know what he’s capable of based on his loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season.

It felt essential for Blackpool to bring him back, and that’s been proven already with the three goals he’s scored.

The forward can be quiet for long periods in games before bursting into life when an opportunity presents itself - which is exactly what you want.

Ennis’ importance has been amplified further in the last three games, with the Seasiders looking a bit toothless up front while he’s served a three-match ban.

The red card did knock down the 26-year-old’s rating for the season so far, but we won’t let it impact the grading of the actual signing.

Franco Ravizzoli - N/A

Franco Ravizzoli

With Franco Ravizzoli still awaiting to make his first appearance of the season, we can’t grade the signing for now.

Jordan Brown - B

Jordan Brown

Jordan Brown has been dealt quite a difficult hand in the first month of the season, but there’s still been enough there to suggest he’ll be a solid signing.

At times, Bruce asked the midfielder to play right back, and while at first he did a decent enough job, he did start to get exposed.

It’ll only be fair to judge Brown truly after a few games in the centre of the park, but he does look like someone that will only improve.

Danny Imray - B

Danny Imray

Like Fraser Horsfall earlier in the list, there’s not been much to judge Danny Imray on, with the Crystal Palace loanee missing the first few weeks of the season with a knee injury.

After making his return off the bench away to Plymouth, the fullback was able to impress on his first start against Bolton Wanderers.

Blackpool have done well in the loan market in recent times, and there’s signs that they could’ve struck gold again.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - D

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

It’s been a less than ideal start to life at Bloomfield Road for Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Now, not every goal the Seasiders have conceded have been down to the Birmingham City loanee, and he’s made a couple of saves that provide hope that he can come good, but he was equally responsible for some early avoidable errors.

The Northern Ireland international has played at a higher level in the past, so clearly there’s something there; we’re just yet to truly see that yet this season.

Emil Hansson - D

Emil Hansson

Emil Hansson is another loan signing from Birmingham that hasn’t worked out so far.

The winger just hasn’t been able to deliver on the left wing, and hasn’t truly competed against the teams Blackpool have faced.

There was some positivity around the 27-year-old when he first signed, so hopefully more time for him to settle will be beneficial.

Dale Taylor - C

Dale Taylor | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Dale Taylor was the Seasiders’ big signing of the summer, with the deal with Nottingham Forest being for around £1million .

The forward did struggle in his first few games, but in his defence, he was lacking match fitness and was left isolated at times up front.

In the recent outing against Bolton, the 21-year-old did showcase some signs that he has plenty to offer, and that down the line, the deal could prove to be great value for money.

