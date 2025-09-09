It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Blackpool.

Olly Casey states it’s important for the Blackpool players to take responsibility for the club’s difficult start to the new season.

The Seasiders’ only win of the season came at home to Huddersfield Town, while beyond that their only other point came in their most-recent outing against Bolton Wanderers, leaving them with just four points after six games.

Steve Bruce’s side also exited the EFL Cup in the first round, with the overall level of performance being disappointing, despite a number of experienced players joining the club during the summer.

Casey does believe elements of Blackpool’s performance in their 1-1 draw with the Trotters before the international break does give them something to build on.

“We have to start getting a bit of momentum back,” he said.

“If we had lost going into the break then it would’ve been a lot different, so we’ll take a point against a good team. We showed a bit of fight, and that’s probably what we’ve been lacking - we battled well.

“At points it’s been hard to keep our chins up, especially after the Exeter game - we were nowhere near good enough.

“The matches come thick and fast, so you don’t really have time to sulk and feel sorry for yourself, you’ve just got to pick yourself up.

“We know the games where we’ve let ourselves down, but even after our bad results, we know at some point it will click and things will start going our way. If you take away Bolton’s goal, then things are slowly turning.

“If it’s not going our way, as players we’ve got to take responsibility for that. Hopefully we can start gelling and things will start clicking.”

