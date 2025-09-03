Jordan Rhodes has confirmed his retirement from football on the back of his Blackpool departure.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes has called time on his playing career - and has taken on a new role at one of his former clubs.

Following two years at Bloomfield Road, the striker departed the Seasiders at the conclusion of his contract at the beginning of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 35-year-old will remain involved in football, he has confirmed that he has hung up his boots.

The retired forward has now been named as Blackburn Rovers’ new loan manager, where he will look to use his own experience to help others in their careers.

Rhodes’ career

CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Rhodes was a reliable figure in EFL for a number of years. His first real prolific run of scoring goals came during his first stint with Huddersfield Town between 2009 and 2012.

Following that he went on to have spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, before finding his way back to West Yorkshire in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Scotland international joined the Seasiders on loan from the Terriers in the summer of 2023, and proved to be an instant success, scoring 15 times in his first half season on the Fylde Coast.

Despite suffering with injury towards the end of his initial stint in Tangerine, his early form proved enough to earn him a permanent deal following his departure from the John Smith’s Stadium as a free agent.

Unfortunately, things ultimately didn’t work out for the experienced striker, with only three league starts coming his way in the first half of last season - which promoted him being loaned to Mansfield Town for the final few months of his Blackpool contract.

Rhodes hangs up his boots with a total of 244 goals under his belt, which includes 123 in the Championship and 86 in League One, as well as 14 international caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool confirm return of Bloomfield Road favourite after Nottingham Forest decision.