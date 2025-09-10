The winger, who rejoined the club following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest, has represented the Seasiders on two previous occasions.

Across his past stints in Tangerine, the 26-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 72 appearances.

Despite having a tough few years, with recent loan spells with the likes of Preston North End and Luton Town not working out, Bowler is hopeful he can produce the type of performances that made him a Bloomfield Road favourite in the past.

His first opportunity to do that will come against Northampton Town away at Sixfields this weekend (K.O. 12.30pm).

The last time Bowler featured in a game for Blackpool was a 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on May 8, 2022.

Despite picking up three points that day, the Seasiders had already been relegated from the Championship at that point, and there’s been a lot of change on the Fylde Coast since then.

As for the players who featured against the Canaries, the majority of them have gone different paths, with very few being part of Steve Bruce’s current squad.

Here’s where the last Blackpool team to feature Bowler are now:

1 . Where are the last Blackpool team to feature Bowler? Josh Bowler could make his Seasiders return this weekend. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw departed Blackpool for Plymouth Argyle last August after impressing in League One, but struggled on his return to the Championship, losing his spot as the Pilgrims' starting goalkeeper. The 27-year-old has since joined Norwich City, where he has featured twice in the EFL Cup so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Callum Connolly Callum Connolly made 108 appearances for Blackpool between 2021 and 2024, before joining Stockport County last the conclusion of his contract last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Curtis Nelson Curtis Nelson departed the Seasiders following their relegation to League One, with the 32-year-old joining Derby County - whom he is still with. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Jordan Thorniley Jordan Thorniley also departed the Seasiders following the club's relegation, and went on to join Oxford United - where he has faced further injury problems. The defender is currently with Blackpool's next opponents, Northampton Town, on a season-long loan. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales