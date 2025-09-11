Former Morecambe youngster Billy Whaite joined Blackpool last month.

Blackpool will slowly build-up new U18s arrival Billy Whaite over the next few weeks as he looks to make an impression for his boyhood club.

The forward joined the Seasiders on a three-year deal last month following his departure from Morecambe - prior to the resolution of the Shrimps’ ownership and financial issues.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, the likes of Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and Hull City had also reportedly shown interest in the 17-year-old.

Whaite is a product of the Morecambe academy, and was handed his competitive debut off the bench in a League Two meeting with Salford City back in April, before featuring in four pre-season friendlies for the National League outfit over the summer.

At an earlier stage in his development, he enjoyed success playing for Lancashire Schools FA, winning a treble with the U16s in 2024, during which time his teammates included his new Blackpool colleague Oluchukwu Nwankwo.

Seasiders U18s head coach Matthew Blinkhorn is pleased to have Whaite in his squad, and admits some of his qualities have reminded him of one of Arsenal’s new additions in the Premier League.

“We’ve nicknamed him Gyökeres because his style is quite robust and physical,” he said.

“He’s settled in really well because he knows some of the lads anyway. He’s a local lad, he’s a big supporter, and he’s a season ticket holder, so he’s got that emotional side to it and wants to do really well.

“He’s desperate to get a goal, and you can see that with the way he plays. We’ll keep working with him because we don’t think he had much of a pre-season. We’ll build his minutes up over the next three to four weeks, and I’m sure we’ll see the best of him.

“We had a bit of a relationship with him previously. Ciaran (Donnelly) brought Billy and his parents to the ground and really impressed them with what we’ve got, and what we can offer as people, so they’ve really bought into it.

“We’ve taken an opportunity where something nearly terrible has happened at Morecambe and we’ve pounced, so credit to the recruitment team for doing that.”

