Blackpool's upcoming away allocations - with big figure handed out by Bradford City

Blackpool have two away games to prepare for this month.

Blackpool have a big month of League One action ahead of them - and it will be important for them to improve their away form.

The Seasiders have started the campaign with four defeats in their opening six games, leaving them with just four points on the board.

Steve Bruce’s side were due to play Luton Town last weekend, but the game was postponed due to international call-ups, and will now round off the current month on September 30.

Prior to that, there’s another home meeting with Barnsley, with the Fylde Coast outfit’s other two league outings in the next few weeks coming on the road.

Northampton trip awaits

Sixfields (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool have been able to somewhat steady the ship at Bloomfield Road, beating Huddersfield Town and drawing with Bolton Wanderers following their opening day defeat against Stevenage.

It’s been a much tougher story when travelling elsewhere, with defeats away to Exeter City, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle all coming in one fortnight.

The Seasiders return to action following the international break with a trip to Sixfields to face Northampton Town in the early game on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

For the contest, Blackpool have been handed an allocation of 708.

Big allocation for Bradford

The following away game comes against Bradford City on September 27 - which is set to welcome a much bigger away following.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the West Yorkshire outfit had handed the Seasiders 2,799 tickets.

These are currently available for season-ticket holders to purchase, with the general sale starting at 10am on Thursday (September 11).

Blackpool’s last trip to Valley Parade came back in 2019, and ended in a 4-1 victory.

