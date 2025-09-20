Blackpool claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool were forced to make two second half substitutes during their 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

It proved to be a rare day of enjoyment for the Seasiders faithful, as Jordan Brown scored a 98th minute winner to secure all three points.

While Steve Bruce’s side were able to taste victory in League One for the first time in over a month, it wasn’t all positive news from the game.

Heading into the closing stages of the contest, both George Honeyman and St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks were withdrawn due to injury, which could leave them doubtful for next Saturday’s meeting with Bradford City, as well as the games beyond.

“One has done his calf and the other has twisted his ankle,” explained the Blackpool boss.

“It’s not what you want, but it’s what the squad of players are for, and the people who came on are equal in ability in my eyes.

“Picking the team has been the problem because (Lee) Evans and (Jordan) Brown would get in most division one teams, but Honeyman and (Albie) Morgan in front of them are good players. We need a squad of players, and we’ve got that.

“It’s too early to assess, but for George to come off, he knows he’s done his calf, so let’s hope it’s not too bad. Let’s hope it’s three weeks, not six weeks or eight weeks.

“We’ll get them scanned and see where they are.”