Blackpool claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce was pleased by the way Blackpool dug deep to secure a vital 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Brown was on hand with a 98th minute winner to give the Seasiders their first win in League One in over a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a disappointing start to the campaign, the pressure was certainly on the Fylde Coast outfit, but an improvement in performance during the second half against the Tykes put them in a position to claim all three points.

Brown was only introduced off the bench in the 77th minute, was calm and alert when his opportunity to score came in the final moments of stoppage time.

“He’s a good finisher, we’ve seen it - he doesn’t panic does he, it fell to the right one,” Bruce said.

“It's some good hold up play by big Olly (Casey), he lays it off to him, and he sticks it away fantastically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope it’s a turning point, because we’ve got the nucleus of a very decent squad. When you get off to a bad start, you’ve got to dig deep, because we understand how the game is now. We need to cry for patience and time.

“Thankfully the people above me are terrific to work for, and that’s probably why I’m here in the first place. I want to create a team that’s capable of mounting a challenge in this division. They’ve certainly given me the tools, it’s just about me and my staff getting the best out of them.

“We’ve seen the strength of my bench, and the squad of players we’ve got, and that for me won us the game. The ability, when two people get injured, to bring on people like Browny (Jordan Brown) - who was harshly left on the bench.

“It’s starting to take shape, that can only give people a bit of encouragement. We weren’t great in the first half, you could see we didn’t have that little bit of confidence, but a result like that can hopefully send us on our way because we know we’ve got the making of a decent squad of players, let’s hope that’s the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fair play to the people above me who have put this squad together. I’ve pleaded for patience, of course I have. Hopefully onwards and upwards, and we can get a bit of momentum.”