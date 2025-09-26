Blackpool travel to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Bruce admits there’s been times this season when he’s wished Matthew Pennington was still part of his Blackpool squad - but is pleased to see the defender thriving elsewhere.

After two seasons on the Fylde Coast, the 30-year-old parted ways with the Seasiders during the summer at the end of his contract.

While an offer was on the table for the ex-Everton centre back to extend his stay at Bloomfield Road, he opted to look for opportunities elsewhere and ultimately ended up signing for Bradford City - who face Blackpool this weekend.

During his time with the Bantams so far, Pennington has featured nine times in total in all competitions, with Graham Alexander’s side currently sitting top of the League One table.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders are in the relegation zone after eight games and have struggled defensively at times.

Ahead of his side’s trip to Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon, Bruce states he was disappointed to see Pennington go, but reiterates was unable to offer him the game time he wanted.

“I can only praise Matty - he’s a manager’s delight,” he said.

“We just had a conversation and he wanted to play, and I couldn’t guarantee him that, so he decided to try his luck elsewhere, which is fair enough.

“I understand any player who wants to play regularly. He’s got himself a move and it’s gone well, so I’m delighted for him because over the years you get good pros, and he’s a delight to manage.

“He wanted to play regularly and he couldn’t get in the team, he was sort of in and out, and that was a bit of a frustration.

“There’s times where defensively we could’ve done with him, but you’ve got to make those calls and those decisions.

“I’ve always tried to be honest. Sometimes it’s difficult to be totally honest at times, but when they’re a good pro and they’ve been a delight around the club for a few years then it’s only right that you have those conversations that are not easy to have.”