Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool travel to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their meeting with Bradford City this weekend.

The Seasiders head to Valley Parade on the back of their first league win in over a month, but the news in the aftermath of their 1-0 victory over Barnsley wasn’t entirely positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the second half of last Saturday’s meeting with the Tykes, Steve Bruce was forced to withdraw both George Honeyman (calf) and Scott Banks (ankle).

The summer signings had both made positive starts to their careers on the Fylde Coast, but will now be forced to spend extended periods on the sidelines - starting with the Bradford game, which is swiftly followed by a midweek meeting with Luton Town at Bloomfield Road.

“It’s not great,” said Bruce.

“Banksy (Scott Banks) will be around a month and we think George Honeyman will be closer to six weeks. That’s the disappointing news from the weekend, it was great that we got a victory, but the two of them will miss a good few weeks.

“It’s part and parcel of football, we’ve said it many times, that’s why we’ve got the squad we have. The players we brought onto the pitch made a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the next few weeks we’re a couple down who have made big impressions at the club very early, but unfortunately, that is what happens in football.

“Just when you’ve got everyone fit and you’re raring to go, then you lose two. It’s why you need a squad of players, and I do believe that’s stronger than last year. As a group we’re stronger in terms of depth, and that was evident when we made the changes last week.

“We’ve got the likes of (Tom) Bloxham to come in, which shows you the strength. We’ve not got huge numbers, but we’ve got a little bit more quality.”

A chance for Bloxham and others

Tom Bloxham | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

In the last two league games, Andy Lyons, Zac Ashworth and Tom Bloxham have all missed out on a place in Blackpool’s matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The absence of the latter in particular has come as a surprise to some, with Bruce admitting the decision to leave the 21-year-old out has been hard.

“It’s been unfortunate,” the Seasiders head coach added.

“For the first time we’ve had everyone fit and available, so Blocko has missed out, but he did play in the cup game.

“Of course he comes straight back into the squad with the injuries, that’s what the squad is all about. It’s nothing personal against Blocko, he’s just unfortunately been left out of the last two squads. He’ll come into it.”