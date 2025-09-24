A number of Blackpool players have been forced to miss the last two league outings.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states leaving players out still remains the hardest part of his job - after making a number of tough decisions in the last few weeks.

Andy Lyons, Zac Ashworth and Tom Bloxham have all been left out of the Seasiders’ last two matchday squads in League One, with other options preferred in their respective areas.

The trio were handed opportunities to start in last Tuesday’s EFL Trophy meeting with Barrow at Bloomfield Road, but were then excluded again for the 1-0 victory over Barnsley at the weekend.

Lyons was on target in the 5-0 cup win against the Cumbrians last week, while Ashworth, who was at West Brom during Bruce’s time in charge at the Hawthorns, put in a solid shift at centre back.

Bloxham is also a player capable of reaching high levels, but has struggled with injury since his January move from Shrewsbury Town.

With both George Honeyman and Scott Banks being withdrawn against the Tykes on Saturday, Bruce admits there could be chances available for those who have recently missed out.

“They’ll be involved next week I’d think, we’ve got two injuries,” he said.

“It doesn’t please me leaving people out, it’s the hardest part of management. I know what I was like, if I didn’t play on the Saturday, I was one miserable - I was going to swear there but I won’t.

“You work all week to play on a Saturday, and when you don’t it’s harder. Those lads mean more to me than the ones who started - because they’re happy and they’re playing.

“The hardest part of being a head coach is keeping everyone on side, it’s a hard job.

“I’ve been going for 25 years, but that conversation still isn’t easy. I understand they want to rip your head off, and rightly so.”