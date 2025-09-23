Blackpool loanee Scott Banks enjoyed a success stint with Bradford City - and has fond memories from his time at Valley Parade.

Blackpool face a nervous wait to see if St. Pauli loanee Scott Banks will be available for this weekend’s game against Bradford City.

The winger, who made the move to Bloomfield Road on Deadline Day, was forced off with a twisted ankle in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley - with the full extent of the problem still to be revealed.

Since his arrival on the Fylde Coast, the 23-year-old has proven to be a bright option for Steve Bruce, with his three appearances so far including a brace against Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

As a youngster, Banks progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

While his time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, he was able to pick up experience while on loan with Alloa Athletic, Dunfermline Athletic and this weekend’s opponents Bradford.

After enjoying a positive spell with the Bantams, during which time he scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 outings, he will be hoping to feature at Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

“I’m really looking forward to that one,” he said earlier this month.

“I was lucky that the fans took to me there, and I had a real special season. It sort of kicked off everything that led me to go out to Germany.

“It’s a great place to play football.”

Life in Germany

Following his spell with Bradford, Banks had a temporary spell with St.Pauli, before the move was made permanent last summer, with 12 games coming his way throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

The winger admits he had to quickly adapt to life in Germany, but admits it was difficult during a lengthy period on the sidelines in his first season.

“Just is the nature of football, it’s so quick so you don’t have a second to really think about the change,” he stated.

“It was more after I got my injury there. I had a long time out, and I was like: ‘I’m in a different country, no one’s speaking English when I go out, and I can’t walk that well.’

“It was a bit daunting then, but I think I was so lucky with the club I went to. The people and the staff were amazing. I’ve got strong relationships with the guys out there, I was well looked after.

“My time in Germany was an unbelievable experience, with the football culture and the things I would never have known. I feel very fortunate.”

