Terry Bondo has joined AFC Marine on a short-term loan from Blackpool last week.

Blackpool striker Terry Bondo joined AFC Marine on a three-month loan last week.

The 18-year-old was immediately thrown into match action for the National League North side, as he featured for 80 minutes in their 1-1 draw with King’s Lynn Town on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a slow start to the new campaign for the Crosby outfit, with just three wins coming their way - leaving 18th in the table on 10 points after nine games.

Former Seasiders striker Bobby Grant is currently in charge at Rossett Park, having taken over from Neil Young in the summer following a season as a player with the club.

Bondo, who joined Blackpool’s academy from Oldham Athletic in 2023, will be looking to make a big impact in the sixth tier of English football.

The teenager impressed in the EFL Trophy he featured in last season - which led to him being handed three outings in League One, before being loaned out to Matlock Town for the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce believes further non-league action will prove beneficial for Bondo following his exposure to first-team training with Blackpool.

“We think he needs to go and play in men’s football,” he said.

“It’ll do him the world of good. I remember him playing Harrogate that night, and he became a little bit of a cult hero.

“We want the kid to do well, let’s hope he can light up Marine and play in a league where he’s up against men. He needs games so it’s a good fit for him.”

First-team opportunities at Blackpool

Theo Upton (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Bondo is among a number of Blackpool’s U18s players who have trained with Seasiders senior squad at various points, with some even heading out to Spain in the summer for the pre-season camp.

“That’s so important,” stated youth coach Matthew Blinkhorn earlier this month.

“They may get it through the loans, or they may get it through training, but going into that first-team environment is vital; however, they need to be good enough.

“It’s not just a token gesture to put players in, we want the gaffer to be saying people are ready. Spencer (Knight) and Theo (Upton) have done really well in pre-season, so they may get that opportunity, and if they don’t, no problem, we’ll keep working with them to close that gap.”

