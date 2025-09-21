Blackpool claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Substitute Jordan Brown’s 98th minute goal helped the Seasiders to their first win in over a month, as the home fans in Bloomfield Road were given something to celebrate after a difficult few weeks.

While picking up three points was crucial for Steve Bruce’s side, keeping the opposition out was also a major feat.

Blackpool have struggled at the back throughout the campaign so far, but were able to protect Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s goal effectively against the Tykes.

“That pleases me more than anything,” Bruce said.

“It's a system when you play two wingers and two strikers, you’ve got to be bob on defensively.

“We’ve found it a bit of a struggle, but that’s the way we want to go, and probably why we’ve been able to get a win today.”

Selection call pays off

It was probably Michael Ihiekwe's best game for Blackpool, with the summer signing looking solid at the back.

The Seasiders head coach opted to stick with Michael Ihiekwe and Olly Casey as his centre back pair, despite Fraser Horsfall being fit again after completing a full 90 minutes on Tuesday night against Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

“It’s difficult, Hors has played one-and-a-half games and hasn’t really been up to speed,” he added.

“It was a case of who’s fit and who’s not, and picking a team. Thankfully we picked the right one because we won.”

Attacking mindset

Albie Morgan | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

While Blackpool have had their problems at the back, they’ve also struggled in attack - which prompted Bruce to play his more attack-minded midfielders in George Honeyman and Albie Morgan.

“It’s what we decided to go with,” he stated.

“(Lee) Evans and (Jordan) Brown played particularly well on Tuesday - I thought both were excellent, but neither started, which tells you what I think of the other two.

“We were trying to win the match. We didn’t do enough in the first half, but we certainly did in the second.”