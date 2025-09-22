Josh Bowler is still getting up to speed following his Deadline Day return to Blackpool.

Steve Bruce states Josh Bowler will only continue to get better following a slow start to his third spell with Blackpool.

The winger made a Deadline Day return to Bloomfield Road earlier this month after his contract with Nottingham Forest was mutually terminated.

Across his two previous stints in Tangerine, the 26-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 72 appearances, with his first spell in particular being the one that made him a fans favourite on the Fylde Coast.

On the back of his initial Seasiders exit in 2022, it has proven to be a tough few years for the QPR youth product.

Throughout his three-year stay at the City Ground, Bowler didn’t make a single first-team appearance for Forest, and was instead sent out on several loan spells - which included his second stay with Blackpool.

Last season he spent time with both Preston North End and Luton Town, but neither stint worked out, with no goals or assists coming his way in 18 Championship appearances.

Since rejoining the Seasiders, Bowler has struggled to make an impact in his two league outings, with the most-recent being Saturday’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

There were more positive snippets from the winger off the bench against Barrow in the EFL Trophy, which leaves head coach Bruce confident he will rediscover his past form consistently.

“He’s not had a real pre-season, and when you’re playing with U21s, it’s a difficult situation he found himself in,” he said.

“He’ll only get better. Physically he knows what he has to do, he has to work at it and work hard, and he’s prepared to do that. We’ll see the benefit, there’s a long winter ahead of us.

“Him and Banksy (Scott Banks) have only been here two-and-a-half weeks, they arrived on Deadline Day, so they can only get better.

“The same goes for Dale (Taylor) - I thought he looked good when he came on. He’s knocking on the door as well.”

Bowler’s belief

In an interview earlier this month, Bowler also admitted he had a point to prove, but was confident he could hit the heights that made him so popular at Bloomfield Road the first time around.

“I’m not 32 and my legs have gone; I’m 26 - and I feel like I’ve improved as a player and a person,” the summer signing said.

“I see myself training every day, and I see myself in in-house games, so I know the ability is still there. I just need that backing and that confidence, and to push myself to make sure I’m in the right physical state. I’m 100 percent sure that form will come back.

“I’m not bothered about outside noise. I’m confident in myself, and the people around me are confident in me. I’ve now got a club that has confidence in me too, which is all I need. It’s just about recreating that form and putting it all on the pitch.

“I’m confident I can do that, as I know I’ll work hard and I know I’ll do everything I can to get back to that.

“Obviously there are people that will write me off by just looking at stats, and not taking into consideration situations or formations. That’s fine, because that’s football, it’s a stats game, but I know I’ve got that desire to get back to where I want to be.”

