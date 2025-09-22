Ex-Blackpool coach shares what Barnsley result means ahead of Bradford City trip

Blackpool claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Former Blackpool assistant coach Steve Thompson is hopeful the Seasiders’ 1-0 victory over Barnsley will mean they’ve got something to kick start their season.

Jordan Brown slotted past Murphy Cooper in the 98th minute of action to give Steve Bruce’s side a vital three points at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Following a poor start to the campaign, which had just seen one win in the opening seven games, it appeared to be more of the same in the first half against the Tykes, with the visitors dominating possession.

Following the break, Blackpool were much-improved, and were able to apply more pressure onto the South Yorkshire outfit, before their resilience resulting in the stoppage time winner - which provides something to build on ahead of next weekend’s trip to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City.

‘It’s about getting three points’

Jordan Brown | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Thompson, who worked under several managers during his time on the Fylde Coast as a coach, was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend.

The 60-year-old stated getting the victory was the most-important thing for Bruce’s side; even if it wasn’t an impressive display throughout.

“In the first half, Blackpool gave Barnsley too much time on the ball, they weren’t a threat going forward,” he said.

“There weren’t a lot of chances, and there was a lot of possession for Barnsley. The fans were getting frustrated. Josh Bowler and Scott Banks never seemed to get into the game.

“For the second half, Steve Bruce must’ve got into them at half. We thought there’d be changes, but they were a lot better.

Steve Thompson (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Every time Barnsley got the ball there were players there. They pushed up, and the wide men were getting on the ball - it was a lot better.

“Blackpool grew into the game, and were creating chances. Jordan Brown from around 20 yards out, right-footed shot, keeper’s left, in the 98th minute - the Bloomfield Road faithful were delighted.

“It wasn’t a great performance, but it’s about getting three points, and they did that against a Barnsley team who are at the top.

“Hopefully this can kickstart Blackpool to get up this division. It wasn’t pretty but it was three points.”