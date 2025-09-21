Blackpool claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner to beat Barnsley 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool picked up a rare win against Barnsley - but needed a second half resurgence to set themselves up.

A 98th minute goal from Jordan Brown ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams, in a contest where neither goalkeeper had too much to deal with.

Scott Banks had been able to test Murphy Cooper in the first half, but beyond that, goal mouth action had been limited.

Despite having the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes, it was still an underwhelming display from Blackpool.

Like last month’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, the Seasiders were nowhere near in control of possession, even with the home advantage being in their favour.

After the break, they were a lot more energetic, before showcasing resilience to get the three points.

Head coach Steve Bruce admits he’s willing to let visiting teams see more of the ball sometimes to allow his team to play the way he wants.

“Barnsley were a good confident team,” he said.

“They’d won five out of seven, and had only lost one game. You could see that. They had that confidence to start with, until we disrupted it a bit in the second half, raising the tempo to go against them.

“We play with two strikers and two wingers, we don’t pack the midfield, so it is difficult sometimes to play against teams who like possession of the ball.

“It’s the one thing we have to forfeit sometimes, that they might have decent possession.

“They found it a struggle in the second half, and I thought if any team was going to win then it was only going to be us.”

Bruce states he wasn’t hard on his team at half time against the Tykes despite not hitting the heights during the first half.

“It’s not a time to be getting into people, the time for getting into people is when you’re winning,” he added.

“When you’ve not had the best of results, you need a bit of encouragement and to remind them what good players they are. I’ve seen it over the years, when you’re confident, you find your pass, when you’re not, you’re a bit edgy.”

