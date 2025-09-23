Danny Imray has enjoyed an impressive start to life with Blackpool following his loan move from Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no Blackpool representatives in the latest League One team of the week - despite claiming their first win in the third tier in over a month.

Jordan Brown’s 98th minute goal secured the Seasiders a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road, and temporarily relieved some of the pressure on head coach Steve Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an underwhelming opening 45 minutes, a number of players put in strong second half displays.

This included Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray - who was voted as the club’s official man of the match for the second home game running.

The fullback has impressed throughout the last few weeks, after a frustrating start to his time in Tangerine due to injury.

With a few games now under his belt, the 22-year-old looks in a strong position to build on his stint with Bromley last season, and his time in non-league with Chelmsford before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even in a poor afternoon for Blackpool away to Northampton Town earlier this month, Imray was able to shine, and earned himself a place in League One team of the week on that occasion, with his dangerous runs forward catching the eye a number of times.

Despite replicating those levels against Barnsley, the right-sided defender has been snubbed on this occasion.

The same goes for some of his teammates, including Michael Ihiekwe and Olly Casey - who both picked up 8/10s in the Gazette ratings at the weekend.

Instead, the most recent team of the week is comprised of players from Bradford City, Wycombe Wanderers, Burton Albion, Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the full selected XI: Sam Walker (Bradford City), Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers), Alex Hartridge (Burton Albion), Ryan Johnson (AFC Wimbledon), James Maxwell (Doncaster Rovers), Josh Neufville (Bradford City), Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers), Marcus Forss (Bolton Wanderers), Ben House (Lincoln City), Mason Burstow (Bolton Wanderers), Will Swan (Bradford City).