Crystal Palace man snubbed second team of the week for Blackpool as Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers figures feature
There were no Blackpool representatives in the latest League One team of the week - despite claiming their first win in the third tier in over a month.
Jordan Brown’s 98th minute goal secured the Seasiders a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Bloomfield Road, and temporarily relieved some of the pressure on head coach Steve Bruce.
After an underwhelming opening 45 minutes, a number of players put in strong second half displays.
This included Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray - who was voted as the club’s official man of the match for the second home game running.
The fullback has impressed throughout the last few weeks, after a frustrating start to his time in Tangerine due to injury.
With a few games now under his belt, the 22-year-old looks in a strong position to build on his stint with Bromley last season, and his time in non-league with Chelmsford before that.
Even in a poor afternoon for Blackpool away to Northampton Town earlier this month, Imray was able to shine, and earned himself a place in League One team of the week on that occasion, with his dangerous runs forward catching the eye a number of times.
Despite replicating those levels against Barnsley, the right-sided defender has been snubbed on this occasion.
The same goes for some of his teammates, including Michael Ihiekwe and Olly Casey - who both picked up 8/10s in the Gazette ratings at the weekend.
Instead, the most recent team of the week is comprised of players from Bradford City, Wycombe Wanderers, Burton Albion, Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City.
Here’s the full selected XI: Sam Walker (Bradford City), Jack Grimmer (Wycombe Wanderers), Alex Hartridge (Burton Albion), Ryan Johnson (AFC Wimbledon), James Maxwell (Doncaster Rovers), Josh Neufville (Bradford City), Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers), Marcus Forss (Bolton Wanderers), Ben House (Lincoln City), Mason Burstow (Bolton Wanderers), Will Swan (Bradford City).
